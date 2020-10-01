Cantel Hires Michael Drexel to SVP and Chief Technology Officer

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CANTEL MEDICAL CORP (NYSE:CMD) announced today that Michael Drexel has been hired as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer reporting to George Fotiades, Chief Executive Officer. Michael is based in Plymouth, Minnesota.

Mr. Drexel's primary responsibilities will include driving the overall vision for the R&D function, oversight and leadership for all projects related to research, and the development of new and existing products. He will assume leadership of the Global R&D team, driving technical excellence and providing clear focus on core competencies to maintain and enhance customer value of our products. In addition, he will build close partnerships with divisional and regional leaders to develop and execute on a thoughtful and comprehensive plan to effectively meet Cantel's objectives for current and future products.

Mr. Drexel has extensive leadership in product development including driving continuous improvement and developing management, engineering and technical talent. George Fotiades, Chief Executive Officer shared, "We are excited to welcome Michael to Cantel, he has a proven track record of successfully leading technology teams in the drive for continuous improvement in product development through to product launch."

With more than 25 years of experience across various manufacturing sectors, including medical device, Mr. Drexel brings strong leadership and technical acumen to the role. He most recently served as Senior Vice President Global R&D for Fresenius Medical Care, and prior to that was with Pentax Medical in various senior level roles. Mr. Drexel holds a PhD in Mechanical Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology, a MS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of South Carolina, and a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, New York.

About Cantel Medical:

Cantel Medical is a leading global company dedicated to delivering innovative infection prevention products and services for patients, caregivers, and other healthcare providers which improve outcomes, enhance safety and help save lives. Our products include specialized medical device reprocessing systems for endoscopy and renal dialysis, advanced water purification equipment, sterilants, disinfectants and cleaners, sterility assurance monitoring products for hospitals and dental clinics, disposable infection control products primarily for dental and GI endoscopy markets, instruments and instrument reprocessing workflow systems serving the dental industry, dialysate concentrates, hollow fiber membrane filtration and separation products. Additionally, we provide technical service for our products.

