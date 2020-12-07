Cantel Medical and Censis Technologies Enter into Partnership to Develop Differentiated Endoscope Reprocessing Software Solution

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CANTEL MEDICAL CORP. (NYSE:CMD) and Censis Technologies announced today a new long-term partnership to combine Cantel's leading infection prevention endoscope reprocessing workflow portfolio with the surgical asset management and instrument tracking solutions from Censis.

The new enhanced, co-branded software solution will combine the CANEXIS™ Integrated Workflow Solution for Endoscopy from Cantel with Censis' CensiTrac® surgical asset management software to create the leading instrument reprocessing and scope tracking software available to the market. Leveraging Censis' strengths in software development, cloud-based technology, and professional services and support with the leading position in endoscope reprocessing and infection prevention from Cantel, the combined solution will support endoscopy customers with best-in-class quality management tools, providing peace of mind and confidence that their facility is executing best practices to support patient safety and infection prevention.

This enhanced integrated workflow solution is a key tool in the fight to avoid the spread of infection, while helping to protect patients and reducing the economic burden on facilities, while also supporting improved efficiency and understanding of the use of critical medical devices in healthcare facilities. In today's environment, efficiency and process consistency are increasingly critical to the day-to-day and long-term success of infection prevention, and this software application is an important resource for helping to ensure a consistent repeatable standard of care and process at each facility.

Healthcare associated infections (HAIs) are a complex and persistent issue in healthcare facilities. Each year, approximately 1.7 million HAIs occur, and outbreaks also pose a severe economic burden to the health system, with the total direct, indirect, and nonmedical social costs of HAIs to hospitals ranging from US$96 billion to $147 billion.1

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Censis on this critical endeavor," said Michael Spicer, President, Medical Business Unit at Cantel. "At Cantel, we strive to ensure our Complete Circle of Protection includes best-in-class offerings for our customers and patients, and by partnering with Censis, we are taking the next step toward providing greater efficiency, protection, and analytics to allow our customers to maximize their practice workflow while providing solutions designed to improve the safety and protection of their patients."

Randy Smith, CEO, Censis Technologies said, "The relationship with Cantel will expand Censis' leadership in surgical asset management and tracking solutions by further introducing innovative SaaS-based technology for the reprocessing of endoscopes. We are excited that the combined efforts of these two organizations will provide our customers opportunities to improve patient safety, workflow optimization and analytics."

Within the United States, users of the current CANEXIS™ Software can look forward to robust coverage, including implementation, upgrades, and technical support, as their service is enhanced through the co-brand partnership.

About Cantel Medical:

Cantel Medical is a leading global company dedicated to delivering innovative infection prevention products and services for patients, caregivers, and other healthcare providers which improve outcomes, enhance safety and help save lives. Our products include specialized medical device reprocessing systems for endoscopy and renal dialysis, advanced water purification equipment, sterilants, disinfectants and cleaners, sterility assurance monitoring products for hospitals and dental clinics, disposable infection control products primarily for dental and GI endoscopy markets, instruments and instrument reprocessing workflow systems serving the dental industry, dialysate concentrates, hollow fiber membrane filtration and separation products. Additionally, we provide technical service for our products.

For further information, visit www.cantelmedical.com.

About Censis Technologies

Censis Technologies, based in Franklin, Tennessee, is the leader in surgical instrument and asset management software. Censis offers a range of solutions, including CensiTrac, which is a highly advanced, web-based software system focused on maximizing OR throughput and regulatory compliance. Censis Technologies' software is deployed in over 1000 hospitals in the United States, Canada, and Australia.

For more information, visit www.censis.com.

1 Beckershospitalreview.com. 2015. How HAIs Lead to Direct, Indirect and Unintended Hospital Costs. [online] Available at: https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/quality/how-hais-lead-to-direct-indirect-and-unintended-hospital-costs.html

