Cantel Medical Announces 5% Increase In Semi-Annual Dividend

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CANTEL MEDICAL CORP. (NYSE:CMD) announced today that its Board of Directors approved an increase in its semi-annual cash dividend from $0.10 to $0.105 per outstanding share of the Company's Common Stock. The dividend is payable on January 31, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 17, 2020.

Cantel Medical is a leading global company dedicated to delivering innovative infection prevention products and services for patients, caregivers, and other healthcare providers which improve outcomes, enhance safety and help save lives. Our products include specialized medical device reprocessing systems for endoscopy and renal dialysis, advanced water purification equipment, sterilants, disinfectants and cleaners, sterility assurance monitoring products for hospitals and dental clinics, disposable infection control products primarily for dental and GI endoscopy markets, instruments and instrument reprocessing workflow systems serving the dental industry, dialysate concentrates, hollow fiber membrane filtration and separation products. Additionally, we provide technical service for our products.

