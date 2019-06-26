Cantel Medical Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.10 per outstanding share of the Company's Common Stock. The dividend is payable on July 31, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 17, 2019.

The Company last paid a semi-annual dividend of $0.10 per share in January.

About Cantel

Cantel is a leading global company dedicated to delivering innovative infection prevention products and services for patients, caregivers, and other healthcare providers which improve outcomes, enhance safety and help save lives. Our products include specialized medical device reprocessing systems for endoscopy and renal dialysis, advanced water purification equipment, sterilants, disinfectants and cleaners, sterility assurance monitoring products for hospitals and dental clinics, disposable infection control products primarily for dental and GI endoscopy markets, dialysate concentrates, hollow fiber membrane filtration and separation products. Additionally, we provide technical service for our products.

