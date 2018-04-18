Cantel Medical Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance to Market ADVANTAGE PLUS® Pass-Thru Automated Endoscope Reprocessor

The ADVANTAGE PLUS® Pass-Thru AER has been clinically proven to high-level disinfect the most commonly used endoscopes, including duodenoscopes. The machine also uses a unique pass-through design that supports one-way workflow to ensure the highest quality in infection prevention by reducing the risk of human error, distraction and unintended lapses in cleaning protocols. In addition, the hard-wall separation between dirty and clean reprocessing areas is designed to prevent recontamination of reprocessed endoscopes, ensuring safe, patient-ready endoscopes for every procedure. ADVANTAGE PLUS® Pass-Thru AER is the first pass-through AER available in the United States.

The transformational pass-through capability and integrated smart technology of ADVANTAGE PLUS® Pass-Thru AER provides fast and efficient turnover. The high-performance disinfection system and hands-free operation reduces scope handling, and allows the reprocessing of 4-5 scopes in just over one hour. The ADVANTAGE PLUS® Pass-Thru AER has been validated for use with Cantel's proprietary RAPICIDE® PA Disinfectant.

"The FDA clearance of ADVANTAGE PLUS® Pass-Thru AER further expands our rapidly growing endoscopy portfolio and delivers on our commitment to safeguard the world from infections through innovative, market leading technologies," stated Dave Hemink, President of Cantel's Endoscopy Division. "As a leader in infection prevention for over 20 years, Cantel is thrilled to announce the availability of this best practice technology in automated endoscope reprocessing to our U.S. customers."

"We strive to deliver real life infection prevention solutions to address the complexities our customers face in setting up successful endoscopy departments," said Bill Haydon, Vice President Global Marketing and Business Development, Endoscopy. "We believe the ADVANTAGE PLUS® Pass-Thru AER's availability will transform our customers' experiences by improving department efficiencies and workflow while maintaining the integrity of the cleaning process and supporting patient safety."

The ADVANTAGE PLUS® Pass-Thru AER is built upon the proven technology of the industry-leading ADVANTAGE PLUS® AER to consistently deliver high-level disinfection to support infection prevention efforts of endoscopy units worldwide. This launch further supports Cantel's Complete Circle of Protection, an infection prevention program designed to help streamline reprocessing workflow, improve department efficiency and reduce the risk of infection.

The ADVANTAGE PLUS® Pass-Thru AER is now available for customer installation. For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/2ufSyt2.

About Cantel Medical Corp.

Cantel Medical is a leading global company dedicated to delivering innovative infection prevention and control products and services for patients, caregivers, and other healthcare providers which improve outcomes, enhance safety and help save lives. Our products include specialized medical device reprocessing systems for endoscopy and renal dialysis, advanced water purification equipment, sterilants, disinfectants and cleaners, sterility assurance monitoring products for hospitals and dental clinics, disposable infection control products primarily for dental and GI endoscopy markets, dialysate concentrates, hollow fiber membrane filtration and separation products. Additionally, we provide technical service for our products.

For further information, visit the Cantel website at www.cantelmedical.com.

