Cantel Medical Reports Financial Results for its First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) today announced financial results for its first quarter ended October 31, 2019.

First quarter 2020 net sales were $257.2M, up 14.0% compared to the prior year. Excluding the impact from foreign currency, net sales increased by 14.7%, driven by organic growth of 4.8%, and the impact from acquisitions of 9.9%.

First quarter 2020 GAAP earnings per diluted share decreased 70.3% to $0.14, compared to GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.46 in the prior year period. GAAP earnings per diluted share was negatively impacted by costs related to the acquisition and integration of Hu-Friedy.

First quarter 2020 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share increased 4.8% to $0.65, compared to Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.62 in the prior year period.

With the acquisition of Hu-Friedy, the Company's balance sheet has changed from historical trends. The first quarter ended with cash of $49.3M and gross debt of $911.1M, while generating adjusted EBITDAS of $51.3M in the quarter, up 14.6%.

George Fotiades, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased to report strong sales and earnings growth this quarter. In Dental, organic growth increased 12.0%, while reported sales grew 76.3%, driven by the acquisition of Hu-Friedy which closed late in the quarter. The integration of Hu-Friedy and Crosstex is rapidly underway and we see continued strong growth ahead. In Medical, sales increased 5.7% organically, with total reported sales growth of 4.5%, as a result of negative foreign currency headwinds. This lower than expected performance in Medical reflects delayed new products launches and increased competitive activity. We have initiated several new growth initiatives in this business, including the launch of a new cleaning valve, which is expected to launch in the second quarter. Life Sciences' net sales decreased 1.1% on an organic basis, and decreased 5.2% in total primarily driven by the sale of our High Purity Water business in Canada."

Peter Clifford, EVP and Chief Operating Officer, stated, "In addition, we continue to drive productivity improvements in both our Dental and Medical businesses. In Dental, we continue to execute on our plant consolidation project and in Medical we have initiated our plan to consolidate electromechanical manufacturing in Europe to our Italy headquarters site. I am looking forward to sharing more regarding these process improvements in the next few quarters."

CANTEL MEDICAL CORP. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

October 31,

2019

2018 Net sales $ 257,246



$ 225,589









Cost of sales 141,377



120,340









Gross profit 115,869



105,249









Expenses:





Selling 38,411



33,958

General and administrative 55,287



36,535

Research and development 7,747



7,078

Total operating expenses 101,445



77,571









Income from operations 14,424



27,678









Interest expense, net 5,719



2,026

Other income, net —



—









Income before income taxes 8,705



25,652









Income taxes 2,938



6,410









Net income $ 5,767



$ 19,242









Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.14



$ 0.46









Dividends declared per common share $ —



$ —









Weighted average shares - diluted 42,168,805



41,705,773



(dollar amounts in thousands except share and per share data or as otherwise specified)

CANTEL MEDICAL CORP. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



October 31,

2019

July 31,

2019 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,285



$ 44,535

Accounts receivable, net 174,931



146,910

Inventories, net 200,312



138,234

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 25,204



22,117

Right-of-use assets, net 51,604



—

Property and equipment, net 227,940



185,242

Intangible assets, net 506,877



141,513

Goodwill 655,395



378,109

Other assets 10,029



9,425

Deferred income taxes 4,469



4,281

Total assets $ 1,906,046



$ 1,070,366









Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities $ 183,397



$ 151,400

Long-term debt 875,755



220,851

Deferred income taxes 30,923



29,278

Contingent consideration 35,100



—

Other long-term liabilities 5,530



7,300

Long-term lease liabilities 43,150



—

Stockholders' equity 732,191



661,537

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,906,046



$ 1,070,366



(dollar amounts in thousands except share and per share data or as otherwise specified)

CANTEL MEDICAL CORP. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended October 31,

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 5,767



$ 19,242

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation 6,338



4,691

Amortization 6,029



6,041

Stock-based compensation expense 2,404



2,576

Amortization of right-of-use assets 2,722



—

Deferred income taxes 1,454



(674)

Inventory step-up amortization 4,772



—

Other non-cash items, net (548)



1,236

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions/dispositions (20,007)



(843)

Net cash provided by operating activities 8,931



32,269









Cash flows from investing activities





Capital expenditures (10,390)



(38,834)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (658,932)



(17,000)

Net cash used in investing activities (669,322)



(55,834)









Cash flows from financing activities





Borrowings of long-term debt 400,000



—

Repayments of long-term debt (2,375)



(2,500)

Borrowings under revolving credit facility 291,400



—

Repayments under revolving credit facility (10,900)



—

Debt issuance costs (9,234)



—

Finance lease liabilities (127)



—

Purchases of treasury stock (3,613)



(4,288)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 665,151



(6,788)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (10)



286









Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 4,750



(30,067)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 44,535



94,097

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 49,285



$ 64,030



(dollar amounts in thousands except share and per share data or as otherwise specified)

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In evaluating our operating performance, we supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") with certain non-GAAP financial measures including (i) non-GAAP net income, (ii) non-GAAP earnings per diluted share ("EPS"), (iii) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, loss on disposal of fixed assets, and stock-based compensation expense ("EBITDAS"), (iv) adjusted EBITDAS, (v) net debt and (vi) organic sales. These non-GAAP financial measures are indicators of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. They are presented with the intent of providing greater transparency to financial information used by us in our financial analysis and operational decision-making. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful information to assist investors, stockholders and other readers of our consolidated financial statements in making comparisons to our historical operating results and analyzing the underlying performance of our results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be, and should not be, considered separately from, or as an alternative to, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

To measure earnings performance on a consistent and comparable basis, we exclude certain items that affect comparability of operating results and the trend of earnings. These adjustments are irregular in timing, may not be indicative of our past and future performance and are therefore excluded to allow investors to better understand underlying operating trends. The following are examples of the types of adjustments that are excluded: (i) amortization of purchased intangible assets, (ii) acquisition-related items, (iii) business optimization and restructuring-related charges, (iv) certain significant and discrete tax matters and (v) other significant items management deems irregular or non-operating in nature.

Amortization expense of purchased intangible assets is a non-cash expense related to intangibles that were primarily the result of business acquisitions. Our history of acquiring businesses has resulted in significant increases in amortization of intangible assets that reduce our net income. The removal of amortization from our overall operating performance helps in assessing our cash generated from operations including our return on invested capital, which we believe is an important analysis for measuring our ability to generate cash and invest in our continued growth.

Acquisition-related items consist of (i) fair value adjustments to contingent consideration and other contingent liabilities resulting from acquisitions, (ii) due diligence, integration, legal fees and other transaction costs associated with our acquisition program and (iii) acquisition accounting charges for the amortization of the initial fair value adjustments of acquired inventory and deferred revenue. The adjustments of contingent consideration and other contingent liabilities are periodic adjustments to record such amounts at fair value at each balance sheet date. Given the subjective nature of the assumptions used in the determination of fair value calculations, fair value adjustments may potentially cause significant earnings volatility that are not representative of our operating results. Similarly, due diligence, integration, legal and other acquisition costs associated with our acquisition program, including accounting charges relating to recording acquired inventory and deferred revenue at fair market value, can be significant and also adversely impact our effective tax rate as certain costs are often not tax-deductible. Since these acquisition-related items are irregular and often mask underlying operating performance, we exclude these amounts for purposes of calculating these non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate an evaluation of our current operating performance and a comparison to past operating performance.

Restructuring-related and business optimization items consist of severance-related costs associated with work force reductions and other restructuring-related activities. Such costs include (i) salary continuation, (ii) bonus payments, (iii) outplacement services, (iv) medical-related premium costs and (v) accelerated stock-compensation costs. Since these restructuring-related and business optimization items often mask underlying operating performance, we exclude these amounts for purposes of calculating these non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate an evaluation of our current operating performance and a comparison to past operating performance.

Excess tax benefits resulting from stock compensation are recorded as an adjustment to income tax expense. The magnitude of the impact of excess tax benefits generated in the future, which may be favorable or unfavorable, are dependent upon our future grants of equity awards, our future share price on the date awards vest in relation to the fair value of awards on grant date and the exercise behavior of our stock award holders. Since these tax benefits are largely unrelated to our results and unrepresentative of our normal effective tax rate, we excluded their impact on net income and diluted EPS to arrive at our non-GAAP financial measures.

During the three months ended October 31, 2018, we recorded specific discrete tax items associated with our international operations that were unrelated to fiscal 2019. As these items were unrepresentative of our normal effective tax rate, we excluded their impact on net income and diluted EPS for fiscal 2019 to arrive at our non-GAAP financial measures.

During the three months ended October 31, 2018, we recorded an adjustment to a minor litigation matter in our consolidated financial statements. Since these costs are irregular and mask our underlying operating performance, we made an adjustment to our net income and diluted EPS for fiscal 2019 to exclude such costs to arrive at our non-GAAP financial measures.

Three Months Ended October 31, 2019

We made adjustments to net income and diluted EPS to exclude (i) amortization expense of purchased intangible assets, (ii) acquisition-related items, (iii) business optimization and restructuring-related charges and (iv) excess tax expenses applicable to stock compensation, to arrive at our non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS.

Three Months Ended October 31, 2018

We made adjustments to net income and diluted EPS to exclude (i) amortization expense of purchased intangible assets, (ii) acquisition-related items, (iii) business optimization and restructuring-related charges, (iv) excess tax benefits applicable to stock compensation, (v) tax matters and (vi) litigation matters to arrive at our non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS.

The reconciliations of net income and diluted EPS to non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS were calculated as follows:



Three Months Ended October 31, (Unaudited) 2019

2018 Net income/Diluted EPS, as reported $ 5,767



$ 0.14



$ 19,242



$ 0.46

Intangible amortization, net of tax(1) 5,021



0.12



4,626



0.11

Acquisition-related items, net of tax(2) 12,520



0.30



1,349



0.03

Restructuring-related charges, net of tax(3) 3,352



0.08



641



0.02

Excess tax benefits(4) 559



0.01



(997)



(0.02)

Tax matters(4) —



—



896



0.02

Litigation matters(1) —



—



134



—

Non-GAAP net income/Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 27,219



$ 0.65



$ 25,891



$ 0.62



____________________________________________

(1) Amounts were recorded in general and administrative expenses. (2) For the three months ended October 31, 2019, pre-tax acquisition-related items of $4,771 were recorded in cost of sales and $11,806 were recorded in general and administrative expenses. For the three months ended October 31, 2018, pre-tax acquisition-related items of $217 were recorded in net sales, $54 were recorded in cost of sales and $1,555 were recorded in general and administrative expenses. (3) For the three months ended October 31, 2019, pre-tax restructuring-related items of $1,157 were recorded in cost of sales, and $4,271 were recorded in general and administrative expenses. For the three months ended October 31, 2018, pre-tax restructuring-related items of $166 were recorded in cost of sales and $680 were recorded in general and administrative expenses. (4) Amounts were recorded in income taxes. (dollar amounts in thousands except share and per share data or as otherwise specified)

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDAS and Adjusted EBITDAS

We believe EBITDAS is an important valuation measurement for management and investors given the increasing effect that non-cash charges, such as stock-based compensation, amortization related to acquisitions and depreciation of capital equipment have on net income. In particular, acquisitions have historically resulted in significant increases in amortization of purchased intangible assets that reduce net income. Additionally, we regard EBITDAS as a useful measure of operating performance and cash flow before the effect of interest expense and is a complement to operating income, net income and other GAAP financial performance measures.

We define adjusted EBITDAS as EBITDAS excluding the same non-GAAP adjustments to net income discussed above. We use adjusted EBITDAS when evaluating operating performance because we believe the exclusion of such adjustments, of which a significant portion are non-cash items, is necessary to provide the most accurate measure of on-going core operating results and to evaluate comparative results period over period.

The reconciliations of net income to EBITDAS and adjusted EBITDAS were calculated as follows:



Three Months Ended October 31, (Unaudited) 2019

2018 Net income, as reported $ 5,767



$ 19,242

Interest expense, net 5,719



2,026

Income taxes 2,938



6,410

Depreciation 6,338



4,691

Amortization 6,029



6,041

Loss on disposal of fixed assets 167



1,053

Stock-based compensation expense 2,404



2,576

EBITDAS 29,362



42,039

Acquisition-related items 16,577



1,827

Restructuring-related charges(1) 5,367



742

Litigation matters —



163

Adjusted EBITDAS $ 51,306



$ 44,771



________________________________________________

(1) Excludes stock-based compensation expense. (dollar amounts in thousands except share and per share data or as otherwise specified)

Net Debt

We define net debt as long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents. Each of the components of net debt appears on our consolidated balance sheets. We believe that the presentation of net debt provides useful information to investors because we review net debt as part of our management of our overall liquidity, financial flexibility, capital structure and leverage.

(Unaudited) October 31, 2019

July 31, 2019 Long-term debt (excluding debt issuance costs) $ 911,125



$ 233,000

Less cash and cash equivalents (49,285)



(44,535)

Net debt $ 861,840



$ 188,465



(dollar amounts in thousands except share and per share data or as otherwise specified)

Reconciliation of Net Sales Growth to Organic Sales Growth

We define organic sales as net sales less (i) the impact of foreign currency translation, (ii) net sales related to acquired businesses during the first twelve months of ownership and (iii) divestitures during the periods being compared. We believe that reporting organic sales provides useful information to investors by helping identify underlying growth trends in our business and facilitating easier comparisons of our revenue performance with prior periods. We exclude the effect of foreign currency translation from organic sales because foreign currency translation is not under management's control, is subject to volatility and can obscure underlying business trends. We exclude the effect of acquisitions and divestitures because the nature, size, and number of acquisitions and divestitures can vary dramatically from period to period and can obscure underlying business trends and make comparisons of financial performance difficult.

For the three months ended October 31, 2019, the reconciliation of net sales growth to organic sales growth for total net sales and net sales of our reportable segments were calculated as follows:

(Unaudited)

Net Sales

Medical Net Sales

Life Sciences Net Sales

Dental Net Sales

Dialysis Net Sales Net sales growth

14.0 %

4.5 %

(5.2) %

76.3 %

(6.9) % Impact due to foreign currency translation

0.7 %

1.2 %

0.1 %

— %

0.1 % Sales related to acquisitions/divestitures

(9.9) %

— %

4.0 %

(64.3) %

— % Organic sales growth

4.8 %

5.7 %

(1.1) %

12.0 %

(6.8) %

(dollar amounts in thousands except share and per share data or as otherwise specified)

