Cantel Medical Reports Financial Results for its First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021

First quarter 2021 net sales were $297.0M, up 15.5% compared to the prior year. Excluding the impact from foreign currency, net sales increased by 14.7%, primarily driven by the impact from acquisitions of 16.5% offset by an organic decline of 1.8%. The decline in organic sales was largely the result from the reduction of elective procedures driven by the worldwide COVID pandemic, which impacted the Company's entire first quarter.

First quarter 2021 GAAP earnings per diluted share increased 307.1% to $0.57, compared to GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.14 in the prior year period. GAAP earnings per diluted share was positively impacted by higher volumes, expense discipline and integration expenses in the prior year period.

First quarter 2021 non-GAAP earnings per diluted share increased 38.5% to $0.90, compared to non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.65 in the prior year period. The increase in earnings per share was driven by the acquisition of Hu-Friedy, stronger recurring revenue product mix and operating expense discipline.

George Fotiades, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are very encouraged by the strong uptake in our infection prevention consumable products as infection prevention protocols put in place over the past six months become standard practice. The recovery of procedures, along with an increase in Cantel's share of revenue per procedure, produced enhanced margins that exceeded our expectations. The record profit performance was also the result of our embedded operating discipline across all of our businesses, including exceeding the realization of synergies associated with the Hu-Friedy acquisition."

The first quarter ended with cash of $258.0M and gross debt of $1,038.4M, while generating EBITDAS of $71.1M and adjusted EBITDAS of $76.3M in the quarter, up 48.6%. The Company continued to build cash within the quarter and utilized its strong cash position to pay down $75.0M of its revolver in September, along with an additional $50.0M following the end of the first quarter in November. The Company has achieved its fiscal year 2021 target of $125.0M in debt reduction and will continue to evaluate opportunities to pay down debt and deleverage on a quarterly basis.

COVID continued to negatively impact elective procedures throughout the first quarter and affected the Company's Medical and Dental segments, but this impact has been significantly less severe than prior quarters as hospitals and clinics utilize enhanced protocols to keep both staff and patients safe.

First quarter financial results and key updates:

Dental revenue increased 65.1%, driven by the acquisition of Hu-Friedy. Organic revenue increased 1.8% due to the recovery of elective procedures and heightened demand for infection prevention products, including face masks, face shields, surface disinfectants and wipes

Medical revenue decreased (2.2)% on an organic basis, driven by a decline in capital equipment and was offset by strong recurring revenue due to a recovery of elective procedures and enhanced demand for infection prevention and control solutions

Strong acceleration in recurring revenue categories driving positive mix in Medical and Dental

Disciplined expense management and enhanced controls put into place in fiscal year 2020 continue to drive execution

Enhanced working capital management driving operating cash flow, which increased 40.9% sequentially to $62.0M , with an ending cash balance of $258.0M

CANTEL MEDICAL CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

October 31,

2020

2019 Net sales $ 297,029



$ 257,246









Cost of sales 149,663



141,377









Gross profit 147,366



115,869









Expenses:





Selling 40,063



38,411

General and administrative 49,378



55,287

Research and development 7,573



7,747

Total operating expenses 97,014



101,445









Income from operations 50,352



14,424









Interest expense, net 16,293



5,719









Income before income taxes 34,059



8,705









Income taxes 9,595



2,938









Net income $ 24,464



$ 5,767









Earnings per common share - basic $ 0.58



$ 0.14

Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.57



$ 0.14









Dividends declared per common share $ —



$ —









Weighted average shares - diluted 42,958,478



42,168,805



(dollar amounts in thousands except share and per share data or as otherwise specified)

CANTEL MEDICAL CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)



October 31,

2020

July 31,

2020 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 258,021



$ 277,871

Accounts receivable, net 158,763



148,419

Inventories, net 163,880



167,960

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,429



18,443

Income taxes receivable 27,036



33,933

Property and equipment, net 223,510



225,222

Right-of-use assets, net 47,901



48,684

Intangible assets, net 471,337



480,032

Goodwill 660,421



660,172

Other long-term assets 6,467



6,231

Deferred income taxes 3,738



4,787

Total assets $ 2,040,503



$ 2,071,754









Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Accounts payable $ 46,891



$ 42,008

Compensation payable 48,468



47,769

Accrued expenses 44,845



41,480

Deferred revenue 28,454



26,223

Current portion of long-term debt 14,750



7,375

Income taxes payable 6,759



4,373

Current portion of lease liabilities 10,044



10,268

Long-term debt 845,142



926,834

Convertible debt 126,617



124,835

Deferred income taxes 49,533



49,533

Long-term lease liabilities 40,296



40,679

Other long-term liabilities 20,323



20,778

Stockholders' equity 758,381



729,599

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,040,503



$ 2,071,754



(dollar amounts in thousands except share and per share data or as otherwise specified)

CANTEL MEDICAL CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended October 31,

2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 24,464



$ 5,767

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation 8,409



6,338

Amortization 8,918



6,029

Stock-based compensation expense 3,422



2,404

Deferred income taxes 441



1,454

Amortization of right-of-use assets 2,982



2,310

Non-cash interest expense 4,445



925

Inventory step-up amortization —



4,772

Other non-cash items, net 8



(1,061)

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions/dispositions:





Accounts receivable (10,302)



(348)

Inventories 4,214



(6,254)

Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,206)



1,147

Accounts payable and other liabilities 10,221



(13,664)

Income taxes 9,284



1,450

Operating lease payments (3,293)



(2,338)

Net cash provided by operating activities 62,007



8,931









Cash flows from investing activities





Capital expenditures (5,495)



(10,390)

Proceeds from sale of businesses, net of cash retained 348



—

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired —



(658,932)

Net cash used in investing activities (5,147)



(669,322)









Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt —



400,000

Repayments of long-term debt —



(2,375)

Borrowings under revolving credit facility —



291,400

Repayments under revolving credit facility (75,000)



(10,900)

Debt issuance costs —



(9,234)

Finance lease payments (103)



(127)

Purchases of treasury stock (1,454)



(3,613)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (76,557)



665,151









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (153)



(10)









(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (19,850)



4,750

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 277,871



44,535

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 258,021



$ 49,285



(dollar amounts in thousands except share and per share data or as otherwise specified)

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In evaluating our operating performance, we supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") with certain non-GAAP financial measures including (i) non-GAAP net income, (ii) non-GAAP earnings per diluted share ("EPS"), (iii) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, loss on disposal of fixed assets, and stock-based compensation expense ("EBITDAS"), (iv) adjusted EBITDAS, (v) net debt and (vi) organic sales. These non-GAAP financial measures are indicators of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. They are presented with the intent of providing greater transparency to financial information used by us in our financial analysis and operational decision-making. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful information to assist investors, stockholders and other readers of our consolidated financial statements in making comparisons to our historical operating results and analyzing the underlying performance of our results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be, and should not be, considered separately from, or as an alternative to, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

To measure earnings performance on a consistent and comparable basis, we exclude certain items that affect comparability of operating results and the trend of earnings. These adjustments are irregular in timing, may not be indicative of our past and future performance and are therefore excluded to allow investors to better understand underlying operating trends. The following are examples of the types of adjustments that are excluded: (i) amortization of purchased intangible assets, (ii) acquisition-related items, (iii) business optimization and restructuring-related charges, (iv) certain significant and discrete tax matters and (v) other significant items management deems irregular or non-operating in nature.

Amortization expense of purchased intangible assets is a non-cash expense related to intangibles that were primarily the result of business acquisitions. Our history of acquiring businesses has resulted in significant increases in amortization of intangible assets that reduce our net income. The removal of amortization from our overall operating performance helps in assessing our cash generated from operations including our return on invested capital, which we believe is an important analysis for measuring our ability to generate cash and invest in our continued growth.

Acquisition-related items consist of (i) fair value adjustments to contingent consideration and other contingent liabilities resulting from acquisitions, (ii) due diligence, integration, legal fees and other transaction costs associated with our acquisition program and (iii) acquisition accounting charges for the amortization of the initial fair value adjustments of acquired inventory and deferred revenue. The adjustments of contingent consideration and other contingent liabilities are periodic adjustments to record such amounts at fair value at each balance sheet date. Given the subjective nature of the assumptions used in the determination of fair value calculations, fair value adjustments may potentially cause significant earnings volatility that are not representative of our operating results. Similarly, due diligence, integration, legal and other acquisition costs associated with our acquisition program, including accounting charges relating to recording acquired inventory and deferred revenue at fair market value, can be significant and also adversely impact our effective tax rate as certain costs are often not tax-deductible. Since these acquisition-related items are irregular and often mask underlying operating performance, we exclude these amounts for purposes of calculating these non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate an evaluation of our current operating performance and a comparison to past operating performance.

Restructuring-related and business optimization items consist of severance-related costs associated with work force reductions and other restructuring-related activities. Such costs include (i) salary continuation, (ii) bonus payments, (iii) outplacement services, (iv) medical-related premium costs and (v) accelerated stock-compensation costs. Since these restructuring-related and business optimization items often mask underlying operating performance, we exclude these amounts for purposes of calculating these non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate an evaluation of our current operating performance and a comparison to past operating performance.

Excess tax benefits and expenses resulting from stock compensation are recorded as an adjustment to income tax expense. The magnitude of the impact of excess tax benefits generated in the future, which may be favorable or unfavorable, are dependent upon our future grants of equity awards, our future share price on the date awards vest in relation to the fair value of awards on grant date and the exercise behavior of our stock award holders. Since these tax effects are largely unrelated to our results and unrepresentative of our normal effective tax rate, we excluded their impact on net income and diluted EPS to arrive at our non-GAAP financial measures.

We are required under GAAP to separately account for the liability (debt) and equity (conversion option) components of our convertible debt issued in May 2020. Accordingly, we are required to recognize non-cash interest expense that is associated with the debt discount component recorded in equity. Since the amortization of the debt discount is a non-cash expense, we excluded its impact on net income and diluted EPS to arrive at our non-GAAP financial measures as we believe that the exclusion of the non-cash interest expense provides investors an enhanced view of our operational performance related to cash flow and liquidity.

As a result of terminating our interest rate swaps during fiscal 2020, we recorded a loss in other comprehensive income which is required by GAAP to be amortized through interest expense through the original maturity date of the swaps. Since the amortization of the loss is a non-cash expense, we excluded its impact on net income and diluted EPS to arrive at our non-GAAP financial measures as we believe that the exclusion of the non-cash interest expense provides investors an enhanced view of our operational performance related to cash flow and liquidity.

Three Months Ended October 31, 2020

During the three months ended October 31, 2020, we completed the disposition of a service business in Canada, which resulted in a pre-tax gain of $249 through general and administrative expenses. Since we believe that this gain was not representative of our ordinary course past or future operations, we made an adjustment to our net income and diluted EPS to exclude this gain to arrive at our non-GAAP financial measures.

The reconciliations of net income and diluted EPS to non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS were calculated as follows:



Three Months Ended October 31, (Unaudited) 2020

2019 Net income/Diluted EPS, as reported $ 24,464



$ 0.57



$ 5,767



$ 0.14

Intangible amortization, net of tax(1) 6,936



0.16



5,021



0.12

Acquisition-related items, net of tax(2) 503



0.01



12,520



0.30

Restructuring-related charges, net of tax(3) 3,775



0.09



3,352



0.08

Non-cash interest, net of tax(4) 1,895



0.04



—



—

Gain on disposition of business, net of tax(1) (179)



—



—



—

Excess tax effects(5) 1,080



0.03



559



0.01

Non-GAAP net income/Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 38,474



$ 0.90



$ 27,219



$ 0.65



(dollar amounts in thousands except share and per share data or as otherwise specified)

____________________________________________ (1) Amounts were recorded in general and administrative expenses. (2) For the three months ended October 31, 2020, pre-tax acquisition-related items of $540 were recorded in general and administrative

expenses. For the three months ended October 31, 2019, pre-tax acquisition-related items of $4,771 were recorded in cost of sales

and $11,806 were recorded in general and administrative expenses. (3) For the three months ended October 31, 2020, pre-tax restructuring-related items of $1,299 were recorded in cost of sales and $3,682

were recorded in general and administrative expenses. For the three months ended October 31, 2019, pre-tax restructuring-related

items of $1,157 were recorded in cost of sales and $4,271 were recorded in general and administrative expenses. (4) Amounts were recorded in interest expense, net. (5) Amounts were recorded in income taxes.

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDAS and Adjusted EBITDAS

We believe EBITDAS is an important valuation measurement for management and investors given the increasing effect that non-cash charges, such as stock-based compensation, amortization related to acquisitions and depreciation of capital equipment have on net income. In particular, acquisitions have historically resulted in significant increases in amortization of purchased intangible assets that reduce net income. Additionally, we regard EBITDAS as a useful measure of operating performance and cash flow before the effect of interest expense and is a complement to operating income, net income and other GAAP financial performance measures. We define adjusted EBITDAS as EBITDAS excluding the same non-GAAP adjustments to net income discussed above. We use adjusted EBITDAS when evaluating operating performance because we believe the exclusion of such adjustments, of which a significant portion are non-cash items, is necessary to provide the most accurate measure of on-going core operating results and to evaluate comparative results period over period.

The reconciliations of net income to EBITDAS and adjusted EBITDAS were calculated as follows:



Three Months Ended October 31, (Unaudited) 2020

2019 Net income, as reported $ 24,464



$ 5,767

Interest expense, net 16,293



5,719

Income taxes 9,595



2,938

Depreciation 8,409



6,338

Amortization 8,918



6,029

Loss on disposal of fixed assets —



167

Stock-based compensation expense 3,422



2,404

EBITDAS 71,101



29,362

Acquisition-related items(1) 511



16,577

Restructuring-related charges(1) 4,894



5,367

Gain on disposition of business (249)



—

Adjusted EBITDAS $ 76,257



$ 51,306



(dollar amounts in thousands except share and per share data or as otherwise specified)

________________________________________________ (1) Excludes stock-based compensation expense.

Net Debt

We define net debt as long-term debt (bank debt excluding unamortized debt issuance costs) plus the convertible debt (excluding unamortized debt issuance costs and unamortized discount), less cash and cash equivalents. We believe that the presentation of net debt provides useful information to investors because we review net debt as part of our management of our overall liquidity, financial flexibility, capital structure and leverage.

(Unaudited) October 31, 2020

July 31, 2020 Long-term bank debt (excluding debt issuance costs) $ 870,375



$ 945,375

Convertible debt (excluding debt issuance costs and discount) 168,000



168,000

Less cash and cash equivalents (258,021)



(277,871)

Net debt $ 780,354



$ 835,504



(dollar amounts in thousands except share and per share data or as otherwise specified)

Reconciliation of Net Sales Growth to Organic Sales Growth

We define organic sales as net sales less (i) the impact of foreign currency translation, (ii) net sales related to acquired businesses during the first twelve months of ownership and (iii) dispositions during the periods being compared. We believe that reporting organic sales provides useful information to investors by helping identify underlying growth trends in our business and facilitating easier comparisons of our revenue performance with prior periods. We exclude the effect of foreign currency translation from organic sales because foreign currency translation is not under management's control, is subject to volatility and can obscure underlying business trends. We exclude the effect of acquisitions and dispositions because the nature, size, and number of acquisitions and divestitures can vary dramatically from period to period and can obscure underlying business trends and make comparisons of financial performance difficult.

For the three months ended October 31, 2020, the reconciliation of net sales growth to organic sales growth for total net sales and net sales of our reportable segments were calculated as follows:

(Unaudited) Net Sales

Medical

Net Sales

Life Sciences

Net Sales

Dental

Net Sales

Dialysis

Net Sales Net sales growth 15.5 %

(0.8) %

(7.3) %

65.1 %

8.3 % Impact due to foreign currency translation (0.8) %

(1.4) %

— %

— %

0.0 % Sales related to acquisitions/dispositions (16.5) %

— %

— %

(63.3) %

— % Organic sales growth (1.8) %

(2.2) %

(7.3) %

1.8 %

8.3 %

(dollar amounts in thousands except share and per share data or as otherwise specified)

