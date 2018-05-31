Cantel Medical Reports Financial Results for its Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018

Jørgen B. Hansen, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased to report record sales and strong earnings performance this quarter. Our 13.1% reported sales increase was driven by organic growth of 7.6%, the impact from acquisitions of 4.0%, and a favorable impact from foreign currency of 1.5%. We continue to perform well internationally where sales were up 25.6% overall, and our US business had a strong quarter with 9.1% growth."

Financial Highlights:

Endoscopy sales grew 18.0%, with organic growth of 8.1%, showing continued performance across our core product lines. Recurring revenue for this segment was up 16.1%, and favorable product mix drove margin rate expansion. Sales in Water Purification and Filtration increased 9.2%, led by strong demand for consumables, chemistry and service. Healthcare Disposables reported year over year growth of 6.5%, with 5.3% organic, driven by the strategic branded portfolio which grew by 9.0%.

The Company's balance sheet continues to generate significant cash flow and EBITDAS. The third quarter ended with cash of $51.9M and gross debt of $169.0M, while generating adjusted EBITDAS of $43.6M in the quarter, up 12.3%.

The Company intends to release updated full year 2018 guidance on its third quarter earnings call.

CANTEL MEDICAL CORP. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

April 30,

April 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Net sales $ 217,268

$ 192,113

$ 643,068

$ 564,655















Cost of sales 112,594

100,665

336,500

295,223















Gross profit 104,674

91,448

306,568

269,432















Expenses:













Selling 33,252

30,509

95,774

85,312 General and administrative 37,784

29,204

102,068

87,672 Research and development 6,571

4,291

17,543

13,328 Total operating expenses 77,607

64,004

215,385

186,312















Income from operations 27,067

27,444

91,183

83,120

















Interest expense, net 1,498

1,084

3,822

3,303 Other income —

—

(1,138)

—















Income before income taxes 25,569

26,360

88,499

79,817















Income taxes 6,833

8,849

14,346

25,436















Net income $ 18,736

$ 17,511

$ 74,153

$ 54,381















Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.45

$ 0.42

$ 1.77

$ 1.30















Dividends declared per common share $ —

$ —

$ 0.09

$ 0.07















Weighted average shares - diluted 41,649,521

41,565,018

41,622,954

41,533,487

(dollar amounts in thousands except share and per share data or as otherwise specified)

CANTEL MEDICAL CORP. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



April 30,

2018

July 31,

2017 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,916

$ 36,584 Accounts receivable, net 114,146

110,656 Inventories, net 113,109

98,724 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,097

11,407 Income taxes receivable 4,184

— Property and equipment, net 100,759

88,338 Intangible assets, net 145,552

124,512 Goodwill 366,804

311,445 Other assets 8,404

4,707 Total assets $ 921,971

$ 786,373







Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities $ 123,327

$ 106,779 Long-term debt 169,000

126,000 Deferred income taxes 23,097

24,714 Other long-term liabilities 5,241

4,948 Stockholders' equity 601,306

523,932 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 921,971

$ 786,373

(dollar amounts in thousands except share and per share data or as otherwise specified)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended April 30,

2018

2017 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 74,153

$ 54,381 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation 12,816

10,922 Amortization 12,892

11,930 Stock-based compensation expense 7,033

6,983 Deferred income taxes (7,499)

(97) Other non-cash items, net 586

519 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions (9,978)

(11,254) Net cash provided by operating activities 90,003

73,384







Cash flows from investing activities





Capital expenditures (23,772)

(20,765) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (84,595)

(69,998) Other investing activities, net —

387 Net cash used in investing activities (108,367)

(90,376)







Cash flows from financing activities





Borrowings under revolving credit facility 82,300

74,000 Repayments under revolving credit facility (39,300)

(45,000) Dividends paid (3,546)

(2,921) Purchases of treasury stock (6,216)

(6,387) Net cash provided by financing activities 33,238

19,692







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 458

(194)







Increase in cash and cash equivalents 15,332

2,506 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 36,584

28,367 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 51,916

$ 30,873

(dollar amounts in thousands except share and per share data or as otherwise specified)

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In evaluating our operating performance, we supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") with certain non-GAAP financial measures including (i) non-GAAP net income, (ii) non-GAAP earnings per diluted share ("EPS"), (iii) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, loss on disposal of fixed assets, and stock-based compensation expense ("EBITDAS"), (iv) adjusted EBITDAS, (v) net debt and (vi) organic sales. These non-GAAP financial measures are indicators of the Company's performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. They are presented with the intent of providing greater transparency to financial information used by us in our financial analysis and operational decision-making. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful information to assist investors, stockholders and other readers of our consolidated financial statements in making comparisons to our historical operating results and analyzing the underlying performance of our results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be, and should not be, considered separately from, or as an alternative to, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

To measure earnings performance on a consistent and comparable basis, we exclude certain items that affect comparability of operating results and the trend of earnings. These adjustments are irregular in timing, may not be indicative of our past and future performance and are therefore excluded to allow investors to better understand underlying operating trends. The following are examples of the types of adjustments that are excluded: (i) amortization of purchased intangible assets; (ii) acquisition-related items; (iii) business optimization and restructuring-related charges; (iv) net tax benefits associated with the estimated impact of the revaluation of our U.S. net deferred tax liabilities as a result of U.S. tax reform; (v) excess tax benefits applicable to stock compensation and (vi) other significant items management deems irregular or non-operating in nature.

Amortization expense of purchased intangible assets is a non-cash expense related to intangibles that were primarily the result of business acquisitions. Our history of acquiring businesses has resulted in significant increases in amortization of intangible assets that reduce the Company's net income. The removal of amortization from our overall operating performance helps in assessing our cash generated from operations including our return on invested capital, which we believe is an important analysis for measuring our ability to generate cash and invest in our continued growth.

Acquisition-related items consist of (i) fair value adjustments to contingent consideration and other contingent liabilities resulting from acquisitions, (ii) due diligence, integration, legal fees and other transaction costs associated with our acquisition program and (iii) acquisition accounting charges for the amortization of the initial fair value adjustments of acquired inventory and deferred revenue. The adjustments of contingent consideration and other contingent liabilities are periodic adjustments to record such amounts at fair value at each balance sheet date. Given the subjective nature of the assumptions used in the determination of fair value calculations, fair value adjustments may potentially cause significant earnings volatility that are not representative of our operating results. Similarly, due diligence, integration, legal and other acquisition costs associated with our acquisition program, including acquisition accounting charges relating to recording acquired inventory and deferred revenue at fair market value, can be significant and also adversely impact our effective tax rate as certain costs are often not tax-deductible. Since these acquisition-related items are irregular and often mask underlying operating performance, we exclude these amounts for purposes of calculating these non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate an evaluation of our current operating performance and a comparison to past operating performance.

The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "2017 Tax Act") significantly revised U.S. tax law by, among other provisions, (a) lowering the applicable U.S. federal statutory income tax rate from 35% to 21%, (b) creating a partial territorial tax system that includes imposing a mandatory one-time transition tax on previously deferred foreign earnings, (c) creating provisions regarding the (1) Global Intangible Low Tax Income, (2) the Foreign Derived Intangible Income deduction, and (3) the Base Erosion Anti-Abuse Tax and (d) eliminating or reducing certain income tax deductions, such as interest expense, executive compensation expenses and certain employee expenses. During the second quarter ended January 31, 2018, we recorded a net benefit as a provisional estimate of the net accounting impact of the 2017 Tax Act in accordance with Securities and Exchange Commission Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 118. The net benefit is comprised of the following: (i) an unfavorable impact related to the mandatory transition tax for deemed repatriation of deferred foreign income and (ii) a favorable benefit related to a revaluation of the Company's deferred tax assets and liabilities. During the third quarter ended April 30, 2018, we recorded an adjustment to the mandatory transition tax. Since these net favorable tax benefits are largely unrelated to our results and unrepresentative of our normal effective tax rate, we excluded their impact on net income and diluted EPS to arrive at our non-GAAP financial measures.

Excess tax benefits resulting from stock compensation are recorded as a reduction of income tax expense. The magnitude of the impact of excess tax benefits generated in the future, which may be favorable or unfavorable, are dependent upon our future grants of equity awards, our future share price on the date awards vest in relation to the fair value of awards on grant date and the exercise behavior of our stock award holders. Since these tax benefits are largely unrelated to our results and unrepresentative of our normal effective tax rate, we excluded their impact on net income and diluted EPS to arrive at our non-GAAP financial measures. For the three months ended January 31, 2018 and as a result of the 2017 Tax Act, we revised our estimated annual effective rate to reflect the change in the U.S. federal statutory rate applicable to stock compensation. The reduction in the federal rate applicable to the gains and corollary deferred tax asset resulted in a decrease in the excess tax benefit reported for the three months ended October 31, 2017.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2018, we settled a patent infringement matter and also recorded an adjustment to another litigation matter in our consolidated financial statements. In fiscal 2016, we announced the retirement plans of our former Chief Executive Officer and recorded the majority of the costs associated with his retirement in our consolidated financial statements. Since these costs are irregular and mask our underlying operating performance, we made an adjustment to our net income and diluted EPS to exclude such costs to arrive at our non-GAAP financial measures.

Three Months Ended April 30, 2018

We made adjustments to net income and diluted EPS to exclude (i) amortization expense of purchased intangible assets, (ii) acquisition-related items, (iii) other business optimization and restructuring-related charges, (iv) litigation matters and (v) the reduction of a repatriation tax related to the 2017 Tax Act to arrive at our non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS.

Three Months Ended April 30, 2017

We made adjustments to net income and diluted EPS to exclude (i) amortization expense of purchased intangible assets, (ii) acquisition-related items and (iii) other business optimization and restructuring-related charges to arrive at our non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS.

The reconciliations of net income and diluted EPS to non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS were calculated as follows:



Three Months Ended April 30, (Unaudited) 2018

2017 Net income/Diluted EPS, as reported $ 18,736

$ 0.45

$ 17,511

$ 0.42 Intangible amortization, net of tax(1) 3,468

0.08

2,852

0.07 Acquisition-related items, net of tax(2) 651

0.02

465

0.01 Restructuring-related charges, net of tax(3) 991

0.02

549

0.01 Litigation matters(1) 1,637

0.04

—

— Tax legislative changes(4) (554)

(0.01)

—

— Non-GAAP net income/Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 24,929

$ 0.60

$ 21,377

$ 0.51





























(1) Amounts were recorded in general and administrative expenses. (2) For the three months ended April 30, 2018, pre-tax acquisition-related items of $953 were recorded in general and administrative expenses. For the three months ended April 30, 2017, pre-tax acquisition-related items of $330 were recorded in cost of sales and $390 were recorded in general and administrative expenses. (3) For the three months ended April 30, 2018, pre-tax restructuring-related items of $17 were recorded in cost of sales and $1,466 were recorded in general and administrative expenses. For the three months ended April 30, 2017, pre-tax restructuring-related items of $879 were recorded in general and administrative expenses. (4) Amounts were recorded in income taxes.

(dollar amounts in thousands except share and per share data or as otherwise specified)

Nine Months Ended April 30, 2018

We made adjustments to net income and diluted EPS to exclude (i) amortization expense of purchased intangible assets, (ii) acquisition-related items, (iii) other business optimization and restructuring-related charges, (iv) excess tax benefits applicable to stock compensation, (v) net tax benefits associated with the estimated impact of the revaluation of our U.S. net deferred tax liabilities as a result of the 2017 Tax Act, (vi) litigation matters and (vii) the resolution of a contingent liability associated with a previous acquisition to arrive at our non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS.

Nine Months Ended April 30, 2017

We made adjustments to net income and diluted EPS to exclude (i) amortization expense of purchased intangible assets, (ii) acquisition-related items, (iii) other business optimization and restructuring-related charges, (iv) excess tax benefits applicable to stock compensation and (v) costs associated with the retirement of our former Chief Executive Officer to arrive at our non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS.

The reconciliations of net income and diluted EPS to non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS were calculated as follows:



Nine Months Ended April 30, (Unaudited) 2018

2017 Net income/Diluted EPS, as reported $ 74,153

$ 1.77

$ 54,381

$ 1.30 Intangible amortization, net of tax(1) 9,844

0.24

8,438

0.20 Acquisition-related items, net of tax(2) 2,307

0.06

1,233

0.03 Restructuring-related charges, net of tax(3) 2,844

0.07

1,191

0.03 Excess tax benefit(4) (2,012)

(0.05)

(2,241)

(0.05) Tax legislative changes(4) (8,952)

(0.22)

—

— Litigation matters(1) 1,637

0.04

—

— Resolution of contingent liability(5) (1,138)

(0.03)

—

— CEO retirement costs, net of tax(1) —

—

1,249

0.03 Non-GAAP net income/Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 78,683

$ 1.88

$ 64,251

$ 1.54





























(1) Amounts were recorded in general and administrative expenses. (2) For the nine months ended April 30, 2018, pre-tax acquisition-related items of $893 were recorded in cost of sales and $2,409 were recorded in general and administrative expenses. For the nine months ended April 30, 2017, pre-tax acquisition-related items of $500 were recorded in cost of sales and $1,295 were recorded in general and administrative expenses. (3) For the nine months ended April 30, 2018, pre-tax restructuring-related items of $1,164 were recorded in cost of sales and $2,656 were recorded in general and administrative expenses. For the nine months ended April 30, 2017, pre-tax restructuring-related items of $1,735 were recorded in general and administrative expenses. (4) Amounts were recorded in income taxes. (5) Amounts were recorded in other income.

(dollar amounts in thousands except share and per share data or as otherwise specified)

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDAS and Adjusted EBITDAS

We believe EBITDAS is an important valuation measurement for management and investors given the increasing effect that non-cash charges, such as stock-based compensation, amortization related to acquisitions and depreciation of capital equipment have on net income. In particular, acquisitions have historically resulted in significant increases in amortization of purchased intangible assets that reduce net income. Additionally, we regard EBITDAS as a useful measure of operating performance and cash flow before the effect of interest expense and is a complement to operating income, net income and other GAAP financial performance measures.

We define adjusted EBITDAS as EBITDAS excluding the same non-GAAP adjustments to net income discussed above. We use adjusted EBITDAS when evaluating operating performance because we believe the exclusion of such adjustments, of which a significant portion are non-cash items, is necessary to provide the most accurate measure of on-going core operating results and to evaluate comparative results period over period.

The reconciliations of net income to EBITDAS and adjusted EBITDAS were calculated as follows:



Three Months Ended April 30,

Nine Months Ended April 30, (Unaudited) 2018

2017

2018

2017 Net income, as reported $ 18,736

$ 17,511

$ 74,153

$ 54,381 Interest expense, net 1,498

1,084

3,822

3,303 Income taxes 6,833

8,849

14,346

25,436 Depreciation 4,626

3,774

12,816

10,922 Amortization 4,480

3,964

12,892

11,930 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 187

87

521

489 Stock-based compensation expense 2,443

1,945

7,033

6,983 EBITDAS 38,803

37,214

125,583

113,444 Acquisition-related items 953

720

3,302

1,795 Restructuring-related charges(1) 1,468

879

3,721

1,735 Litigation matters 2,345

—

2,345

— Resolution of contingent liability —

—

(1,138)

— CEO retirement costs(2) —

—

—

1,413 Adjusted EBITDAS $ 43,569

$ 38,813

$ 133,813

$ 118,387





























(1) Excludes stock-based compensation expense. (2) For comparative purposes, we have revised the amounts associated with CEO retirement costs for the nine months ended April 30, 2017 to exclude stock-based compensation expense which was reported in "Stock-based compensation expense" above.

(dollar amounts in thousands except share and per share data or as otherwise specified)

Net Debt

We define net debt as long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents. Each of the components of net debt appears on our consolidated balance sheets. We believe that the presentation of net debt provides useful information to investors because we review net debt as part of our management of our overall liquidity, financial flexibility, capital structure and leverage.

(Unaudited) April 30, 2018

July 31, 2017 Long-term debt $ 169,000

$ 126,000 Less cash and cash equivalents (51,916)

(36,584) Net debt $ 117,084

$ 89,416

(dollar amounts in thousands except share and per share data or as otherwise specified)

Reconciliation of Net Sales Growth to Organic Sales Growth

We define organic sales as net sales less (i) the impact of foreign currency translation, (ii) net sales related to acquired businesses during the first twelve months of ownership and (iii) divestitures during the periods being compared. We believe that reporting organic sales provides useful information to investors by helping identify underlying growth trends in our business and facilitating easier comparisons of our revenue performance with prior periods. We exclude the effect of foreign currency translation from organic sales because foreign currency translation is not under management's control, is subject to volatility and can obscure underlying business trends. We exclude the effect of acquisitions and divestitures because the nature, size, and number of acquisitions and divestitures can vary dramatically from period to period and can obscure underlying business trends and make comparisons of financial performance difficult.

For the three months ended April 30, 2018, the reconciliation of net sales growth to organic sales growth for total net sales and net sales of our four reportable segments were calculated as follows:

(Unaudited)

Net Sales

Endoscopy Net Sales

Water Purification and Filtration Net Sales

Healthcare Disposables Net Sales

Dialysis Net Sales Net sales growth

13.1 %

18.0 %

9.2 %

6.5 %

4.9 % Impact due to foreign currency translation

(1.5) %

(2.7) %

(0.3) %

0.0 %

(1.0) % Sales related to acquisitions

(4.0) %

(7.2) %

0.0 %

(1.2) %

0.0 % Organic sales growth

7.6 %

8.1 %

8.9 %

5.3 %

3.9 %

(dollar amounts in thousands except share and per share data or as otherwise specified)

For the nine months ended April 30, 2018, the reconciliation of net sales growth to organic sales growth for total net sales and net sales of our four reportable segments were calculated as follows:

(Unaudited)

Net Sales

Endoscopy Net Sales

Water Purification and Filtration Net Sales

Healthcare Disposables Net Sales

Dialysis Net Sales Net sales growth

13.9 %

20.4 %

8.0 %

6.1 %

5.6 % Impact due to foreign currency translation

(1.0) %

(1.7) %

(0.4) %

(0.1) %

(0.8) % Sales related to acquisitions

(4.1) %

(7.9) %

0.0 %

(0.6) %

0.0 % Organic sales growth

8.8 %

10.8 %

7.6 %

5.4 %

4.8 %

(dollar amounts in thousands except share and per share data or as otherwise specified)

