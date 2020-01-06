Cantel Medical to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CANTEL MEDICAL CORP. (NYSE: CMD) announced today that George Fotiades, President and CEO, will be presenting at the 38th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco. The formal presentation is scheduled for Monday, January 13, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. PST. In addition, management will be available for separate one-on-one meetings during the day.

A live audio webcast will be available via the investor relations page of the Cantel website at www.cantelmedical.com. A replay of the presentation will be archived on the Cantel website for those unable to listen live.

About Cantel Medical:

Cantel Medical is a leading global company dedicated to delivering innovative infection prevention products and services for patients, caregivers, and other healthcare providers which improve outcomes, enhance safety and help save lives. Our products include specialized medical device reprocessing systems for endoscopy and renal dialysis, advanced water purification equipment, sterilants, disinfectants and cleaners, sterility assurance monitoring products for hospitals and dental clinics, disposable infection control products primarily for dental and GI endoscopy markets, instruments and instrument reprocessing workflow systems serving the dental industry, dialysate concentrates, hollow fiber membrane filtration and separation products. Additionally, we provide technical service for our products.

For further information, visit www.cantelmedical.com .

