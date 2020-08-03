Cantel Promotes Peter Clifford to President

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CANTEL MEDICAL CORP. (NYSE:CMD) announced today that Peter Clifford, currently Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, has been promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Clifford will continue to report to George Fotiades, Chief Executive Officer, and be based in Little Falls, NJ.

Mr. Clifford's primary responsibilities will include continued oversight of Cantel's overall business operations, close partnership with divisional and regional leaders to drive commercial results and the implementation and success of Cantel 2.0.

"Over the past sixteen months, Peter has distinguished himself as EVP and COO. He has demonstrated exceptional leadership of our actions to address the impact of the COVID crisis and has been an invaluable partner to me in setting the direction for Cantel 2.0 and its growth programs. This promotion not only recognizes his record of accomplishment, but his passion for the Company and advocacy of our core values," said George Fotiades, CEO.

With more than 25 years of experience across manufacturing and industrial industries, Mr. Clifford brings strong operational discipline and financial acumen to the role. He previously served as Cantel's EVP and COO, and prior to that over 4 years as EVP and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Cantel, he served as Vice President of Operations, Finance, and Information Technology of IDEX Corporation, and held various senior financial positions for General Electric. He holds an MBA from Northern Illinois University, a BS in Accounting from Eastern Illinois University, and is a Senior Executive Program (SEP) graduate from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

About Cantel Medical:

Cantel Medical is a leading global company dedicated to delivering innovative infection prevention products and services for patients, caregivers, and other healthcare providers which improve outcomes, enhance safety and help save lives. Our products include specialized medical device reprocessing systems for endoscopy and renal dialysis, advanced water purification equipment, sterilants, disinfectants and cleaners, sterility assurance monitoring products for hospitals and dental clinics, disposable infection control products primarily for dental and GI endoscopy markets, instruments and instrument reprocessing workflow systems serving the dental industry, dialysate concentrates, hollow fiber membrane filtration and separation products. Additionally, we provide technical service for our products.

For further information, visit www.cantelmedical.com .

