Cantel Recognized by 2020 Women on Boards for Gender Diversity

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) has been named a Winning 'W' Company by 2020 Women on Boards (2020WOB) for having women make up at least 20% of its Board of Directors.

2020WOB's annual Gender Diversity Index, which cites those on the Winning 'W' Companies list, tracks the gender composition of corporate Board of Director seats among the Russell 3000 Index. In 2018, the percentage of Board seats held by women rose to 17.7%, up from 16.0% in 2017. Still, nearly one-fourth of public companies in the U.S. have no women on their Boards.

"We are honored to receive such an important designation and support 2020WOB's mission of advancing women in the workplace," said Charles Diker, Chairman of the Cantel Board. "Diversity and inclusion remain core tenets of our business and this recognition reflects the progress we have made to advance our vision for an equitable, inclusive culture."

2020WOB is a global campaign committed to building public awareness and momentum towards the goal of achieving at least 20% of all public company Board seats to be held by women by 2020.

Cantel is a leading global company dedicated to delivering innovative infection prevention and control products and services for patients, caregivers and other healthcare providers which improve outcomes, enhance safety and help save lives. Our products include specialized medical device reprocessing systems for endoscopy and renal dialysis, advanced water purification equipment, sterilants, disinfectants and cleaners, sterility assurance monitoring products for hospitals and dental clinics, disposable infection control products primarily for dental and GI endoscopy markets, dialysate concentrates, hollow fiber membrane filtration and separation products. Additionally, we provide technical service for our products.

