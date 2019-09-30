Cantella Hosts Third Annual Career Night Event For Youths In Foster Care

MALDEN, Mass., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantella & Co., Inc. (Cantella) hosted its third annual Career Night for young people served by the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families (DCF) who are entering the workforce. The event, hosted September 26 at Cantella's offices in Malden, attracted more than 25 youths, many accompanied by their DCF outreach workers, and featured representatives from a variety of professions.

The collaboration builds on an ongoing relationship between Cantella and DCF, originating with Cantella's participation in DCF's internship program, which offers teens the opportunity to gain professional experience before entering the workforce.

Cantella President Jennie Devlin said she hopes the event continues an ongoing dialogue with the youth involved. "Opening our network and building relationships with young people entering the workforce supports and cultivates talent in our community. We've had several interns from the DCF program turn into full time Cantella employees over the years, and have benefitted greatly from their talents."

The event featured:

Personal insights from experienced professionals into the day-to-day activities, career paths, and opportunities in specific industries and jobs, including nursing, criminal justice, public education, hospitality management, and product design.

Advice on interview skills, resume-building, professional communications, and social media usage for networking and job searches.

Individual Q&A and breakout sessions with participating professionals.

"We are grateful to Cantella, the panelists, and recruiting professionals for creating this unique opportunity to network with local professionals at Career Night, and to Cantella for providing paid internships to our foster youth," said Michelle Banks, Director of Adolescent and Young Adult Services at DCF. "Caring community partners like these are instrumental to our efforts to help children achieve their long-term goals."

Cantella and DCF thank the panelists from Massachusetts Trial Court, Minuteman High School, Newton-Wellesley Hospital, Converse, Hampton by Hilton, Beacon Hill Staffing, and Tailored for Success for their invaluable participation in our third Career Night.

About Cantella & Co., Inc.

Cantella & Co., Inc. is an independently-owned national broker/dealer and RIA that has been an innovator in the financial services industry for more than 65 years. Forward-thinking and relationship-driven, we help financial professionals build client-centric practices by providing cutting edge, custom-built technology, flexible affiliation models with three top-tier clearing providers, and responsive, personalized home office support. Learn more at cantella.com.

