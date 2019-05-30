Canterbury Christ Church University Selects YuJa to Power ReCap Lecture Capture Service

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- YuJa Inc. formally announces a partnership with Canterbury Christ Church University to provide a campus-wide lecture capture and video recording solution. Following a competitive public tender and evaluation process, Canterbury Christ Church selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to power the ReCap Lecture Capture Service.

The ReCap Lecture Capture Service is part of Canterbury Christ Church's Learning Platform Suite which is a collection of digital tools and technologies designed to enhance and support learning, teaching and assessment. "We look forward to serving Canterbury Christ Church University in providing scalable classroom recording solutions," said Dr. Ajit Singh, President of YuJa Inc.

Canterbury Christ Church University's new service will allow lectures to be recorded and provide staff and students the opportunity to capture additional learning and teaching opportunities. Digital Learning Capture (DLC) – or lecture capture as it's often known – is a key aspect of course delivery within programs at many higher education institutions, with 86% of UK universities reporting that they have a learning capture solution in place.

About Canterbury Christ Church University

Canterbury Christ Church University (CCCU) is a public university located in Canterbury, in the county of Kent, England with approximately 18,000 students. Originally founded as a Church of England college for teacher training in 1962, it was granted university status in 2005. Education and research at Canterbury Christ Church University is making a real and positive difference to people's lives. The university's network of campuses and centres stretches throughout the beautiful county of Kent.

About YuJa

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Our products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve organizations of all sizes within all sectors including higher-ed, K-12, government and corporate delivering video experiences including lecture capture, live streaming, media management, video conferencing, and immersive social & mobile engagement tools. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California and Canadian offices in Waterloo and Toronto.

SOURCE YuJa

Related Links

http://www.yuja.com

