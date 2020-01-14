Canterbury Consulting Hosts Annual Investment Forum January 22, 2020

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canterbury Consulting, an independent investment advisory firm overseeing more than $23 billion in assets as of December 31, 2019, will host its Annual Investment Forum on January 22, 2020 in Newport Beach, Calif. The forum is a yearly assembly of prominent thought leaders in investment management that Canterbury Consulting hosts for its endowment, foundation, healthcare organizations and family clients. This year's forum marks the first time business students from the University of California, Irvine and Chapman University will be attending the invitation-only event as part of a joint Canterbury career development program.

Valuation Relevancy

The forum's first topic, "Are Valuations Now Irrelevant?" will be presented by Rob Arnott, founder and chairman of Research Affiliates. Arnott has published more than 130 articles in such journals as the Harvard Business Review and Financial Analysts Journal, where he also served as editor-in-chief from 2002 through 2006. He has received seven Graham and Dodd Scrolls, and four Bernstein Fabozzi/Jacobs Levy awards from the Journal of Portfolio Management.

Investing Psychology

"The Psychology of Investing" will be the subject of Morgan Housel's presentation. Mr. Housel is a partner at The Collaborative Fund and a former columnist at The Motley Fool and The Wall Street Journal. He is a two-time winner of the Best in Business award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the New York Times Sidney Award, a two-time finalist for the Gerald Loeb Award for Distinguished Business and Financial Journalism, and the Columbia Journalism Review for the Best Business Writing 2012 anthology. In 2013 he was a finalist for the Scripps Howard Award.

Washington Outlook

Libby Cantrill, managing director and head of public policy at PIMCO, will review the nation's political climate in her assessment "A View from Washington: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly." Cantrill is also a member of the firm's Americas Portfolio Committee. Additionally, she is the co-head of PIMCO's New York Office and is a founding member of PIMCO Parents and PIMCO Women. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2007, she served as a legislative aide to a member of Congress and also worked in the investment banking division at Morgan Stanley. Ms. Cantrill is a CFA charterholder and a regular contributor to Bloomberg and CNBC. She is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Breakout Sessions

Canterbury Consulting's 2020 Annual Investment Forum will offer two concurrent breakout sessions for the audience to participate in. The first, "Implementing a Co-Investment Program for Taxable Investors," seeks to educate forum attendees on how private capital co-investment programs can afford investors more control over their private capital portfolios and provide the potential for return enhancement. Canterbury will moderate the session featuring Michael Dal Bello, investment partner at Pritzker Private Capital and Eric Zoller, founder and partner of Sixpoint Partners. The discussion will cover the history of co-investing, as well as the advantages and challenges of implementing a co-investment program from both the LP and GP's perspective.

During the second breakout session, "Navigating Challenges Faced by Nonprofit Staff and Trustees" participants will be able to discuss and learn more about their challenges and opportunities among peers. Canterbury will lead the interactive session and examine opportunities institutions have to better balance investment considerations, organizational objectives, and governance models while maintaining alignment with their overall mission.

The invitation-only Annual Investment Forum takes place January 22, 2020, at the Balboa Bay Resort, 1221 West Coast Highway in Newport Beach, CA. Information and videos on the event can be found at canterburyconsulting.com.

About Canterbury Consulting

Canterbury Consulting is an independent investment advisory firm based in Newport Beach, Calif, overseeing more than $23 billion in assets as of December 31, 2019. Canterbury provides consulting services to tax-exempt organizations — including community foundations, educational endowments, religious organizations, arts and cultural foundations, health care organizations as well as individuals and family offices. Founded in 1988, the firm designs and manages custom investment programs aligned with each client's specific goals. Canterbury acts as the investment office for its diverse clientele and provides objective investment advice, asset allocation, manager selection, risk management, implementation, and performance measurement. Canterbury strives to deliver performance and service that exceeds client needs and expectations. Learn more about Canterbury at www.canterburyconsulting.com.

