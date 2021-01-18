Canterbury Consulting To Host Virtual Annual Investment Forum January 21, 2021

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canterbury Consulting, an independent investment advisory firm overseeing more than $23.6 billion in assets as of June 30, 2020, will host its 13th Annual Investment Forum virtually for the first time on January 21, 2021. This year's forum brings together experts in health science and investment management for engaging presentations and discussions on the state the economy, the markets, and the global community.

Canterbury hosts this annual invitation-only event to provide insights on key topics that are important to its endowments, foundations, and family clients. This year, the event will feature the following guest speakers: Robert M. Califf, MD, MACC, Former Commissioner of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), and Head of Clinical Policy and Strategy for Verily and Google Health; Jeffrey Kleintop, CFA, Senior Vice President and Chief Global Investment Strategist at Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.; and John W. Rogers Jr., Chairman, Co-CEO, Chief Investment Officer, Senior Vice President, and Chief Global Investment Strategist of Ariel Investments.

Dr. Califf is a nationally and internationally recognized leader in cardiovascular medicine, clinical research, health outcomes research, and healthcare quality. In the past, he has served as the vice chancellor for health data science for the Duke University School of Medicine; director of Duke Forge, Duke's center for health data science; and the Donald F. Fortin, MD, Professor of Cardiology. Before serving as the Commissioner of the FDA from 2016-2017, he served as Deputy Commissioner for Medical Products and Tobacco in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) from 2015-2016. Dr. Califf was the founding director of the Duke Clinical Research Institute and is one of the most frequently cited authors in biomedical science.

Kleintop is an expert in analyzing and discussing international markets, trends, and events. He provides research, commentary, and actionable insights to Schwab's client-facing teams. Cited in The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) as one of "Wall Street's best and brightest," Kleintop frequently appears on CNBC, Bloomberg TV, and CNN and is often quoted in Barron's, the Financial Times, and the WSJ.

Rogers founded Ariel Investments in 1983 to focus on undervalued small and medium-sized companies, and continues to lead the firm today. He currently serves as a board member of McDonald's, NIKE, The New York Times Company, and Barack Obama Foundation's Board of Directors, as well as vice chair of the board of trustees of the University of Chicago. Nationally, John is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and a director of the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights.

The invitation-only Annual Investment Forum will be held on January 21, 2021. Information on the event can be found at canterburyconsulting.com.

About Canterbury Consulting

