CANTEX PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES FOUR ABSTRACTS TO BE PRESENTED FEATURING AZELIRAGON AT 2024 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING

WESTON, Fla., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative therapies for cancer and other life-threatening medical conditions for which new treatments are urgently needed, announced today that Cantex's azeliragon, a well-tolerated once-a-day pill that inhibits "RAGE" (the receptor for advanced glycation end products), will be featured in four abstracts at this year's 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting to be held in Chicago.

"The 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting represents an important opportunity to meet with the leading oncology researchers from around the world and showcase the progress of azeliragon clinical investigations at leading cancer centers in several difficult-to-treat cancers," said Stephen G. Marcus, M.D., Cantex's Chief Executive Officer.

2024 ASCO Annual Meeting Abstracts:

Title: A phase I/II open label study to assess safety and preliminary evidence of a therapeutic effect of azeliragon in patients refractory to first-line treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Abstract #: TPS4212

Title: Azeliragon, a RAGE inhibitor, in combination with temozolomide and radiotherapy in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma: Phase Ib/II CAN-201 NDG trial design.

Abstract #: TPS2096

Title: RAGE inhibition to decrease cancer therapy related cardiotoxicity in women with early breast cancer (RAGE).

Abstract #: TPS619

Title: A phase I/II study to assess safety and preliminary evidence of a therapeutic effect of azeliragon combined with stereotactic radiation therapy in patients with brain metastases (ADORATION).

Abstract #: TPS2093

About Azeliragon

Azeliragon is an orally administered capsule, taken once daily, that inhibits interactions of the receptor for advanced glycation end products (known as RAGE) with certain ligands, including HMGB1 and S100 proteins in the tumor microenvironment. Azeliragon was discovered by and originally under development for Alzheimer's disease by vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) from which Cantex licensed worldwide rights to azeliragon. Clinical safety data from these trials, involving more than 2000 individuals dosed for periods up to 18 months, indicate that azeliragon is very well tolerated.

Cantex has ongoing Phase II clinical trials in pancreatic cancer, glioblastoma, brain metastasis, breast cancer, and a Phase 3 trial in hospitalized patients with pneumonia to prevent acute kidney injury. These trials are based on azeliragon's robust preclinical data as well as its extensive clinical safety information from randomized placebo-controlled clinical trials.

Azeliragon has U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) orphan drug designation for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma. FDA Orphan Drug Designation provides Cantex with seven years of azeliragon marketing exclusivity from the time of product launch for the orphan indication, and several other important benefits, including assistance in the drug development process, tax credits for clinical costs, and exemptions from certain FDA fees.

About Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a privately held, clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative therapies for cancer and other life-threatening medical conditions for which new treatments are urgently needed. To learn more please visit www.cantex.com.

About vTv Therapeutics Inc.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral, small molecule drug candidates, led by cadisegliatin (TTP399), a potentially transformative treatment for the reduction of hypoglycemic episodes in type 1 diabetes patients. To learn more please visit vtvtherapeutics.com.

