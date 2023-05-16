CANTEX PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF A PATENT FOR AZELIRAGON AS A TREATMENT OF GLIOBLASTOMA

WESTON, Fla., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative therapies for cancer and other life-threatening medical conditions for which new treatments are urgently needed, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,648,235, titled "Treatment of Glioblastoma," with claims to a method of treating glioblastoma with azeliragon. This patent will expire in 2042.

Glioblastoma is a highly malignant primary brain tumor for which current therapeutic options provide a limited life extension benefit. Earlier this year, Cantex received Food and Drug Administration Orphan Drug Designation for azeliragon.

Stephen Marcus, MD, CEO of Cantex commented, "The issuance of this patent, expiring in 2042, adds to the already strong intellectual property protection provided by Cantex' existing composition of matter patents and the regulatory exclusivity conferred by FDA orphan drug protection. Improved treatment of glioblastoma is greatly needed and the therapeutic effect of azeliragon will be evaluated in Cantex' phase 2 glioblastoma clinical trials."

About Azeliragon

Azeliragon is an orally administered small molecule, taken once daily, that inhibits interactions of the receptor for advanced glycation end products (known as RAGE) with certain ligands, including HMGB1 and S100 proteins in the glioblastoma microenvironment. By preventing interaction of RAGE with these ligands, azeliragon may inhibit glioblastoma and overcome its resistance to effective treatment. Azeliragon was originally under development for Alzheimer's disease by the company from which Cantex licensed it. Clinical safety data from these trials, involving more than 2000 individuals dosed for periods up to 18 months, indicate that azeliragon is very well tolerated. Cantex is also developing azeliragon for the treatment of brain metastasis, pancreatic cancer, and breast cancer, where RAGE has been implicated in disease progression and in complications of cancer treatment. In addition, a phase 2/3 trial is currently enrolling hospitalized COVID-19 patients, evaluating the efficacy of azeliragon in the prevention of acute kidney injury.

About Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative therapies for cancer and other life-threatening medical conditions for which new treatments are urgently needed. For more information, please visit www.cantex.com.

Contact Data

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Investors

Daniel Kontoh-Boateng

+1 862-213-1398

[email protected]

Media

Casey McDonald

+1 646-577-8520

[email protected]

Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Stephen G. Marcus, M.D. or Juan F. Rodriguez +1 954-315-3660

SOURCE Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.