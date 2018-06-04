Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces That Clinical Trial Data For CX-01 In Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia And Myelodysplastic Syndrome Will Be Presented At The 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting

The poster, titled "CX-01, an Inhibitor of CXCL12/CXCR4 Axis and of Platelet Factor 4 (PF4), with Azacitidine (AZA) in Patients with Hypomethylating Agent (HMA) Refractory AML and MDS" (Abstract #7027) will be presented by Eric Huselton, M.D., Hematology Fellow, Washington University in St. Louis, during the "Hematologic Malignancies—Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and Allotransplant" session on Monday, June 4, 2018, 8:00 AM, CT to 11:30 AM, CT.

As reported in the published study abstract, of the 12 evaluable patients, all of whom were heavily pre-treated and refractory to treatment, there was 1 complete response (CR), 3 marrow CRs (with incomplete count recovery), 7 stable disease, and 1 progressive disease for an overall response rate of 33%. Median duration of response is 212+ days, with 2 patients disease-free at 192 and 233 days, and all four responding patients still alive. CX-01 was well tolerated, with all severe adverse events thought unlikely to be related to CX-01. The response rate and favorable safety profile in this highly refractory patient population was encouraging.

CX-01 is currently in clinical development for acute myeloid leukemia ("AML"), and refractory AML and myelodysplastic syndrome ("MDS"). Among its biologic activities, CX-01 is designed to block the activity of chemokines that support the resistance of blood cancers to treatment and that contribute to the delay of bone marrow recovery after chemotherapy. Among these chemokines are CXCR4 and CXCL12, which are critical to the attachment of blood cancer cells to the protective bone marrow environment, and platelet factor 4, which slows bone marrow recovery after chemotherapy.

Stephen Marcus, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., commented, "Initial treatment of MDS with hypomethylating agents such as azacitidine and decitabine improves survival, however, progressive disease after this treatment commonly occurs and there is a lack of effective treatments for recurrent or treatment-refractory MDS. We are very pleased to share this clinical data from our lead product candidate, CX-01, in refractory AML and myelodysplastic syndrome presented during ASCO 2018. The data from this trial complements recently published encouraging data from a pilot study in newly diagnosed AML patients. A 75-patient randomized phase 2b clinical trial in more than 20 U.S. medical centers to determine whether CX-01 can enhance the efficacy of front-line chemotherapy of AML is in progress."

Full abstracts of corporate and collaborator presentations can be accessed on the ASCO website at abstracts.asco.org.

About Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cantex is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary compounds that enhance the efficacy and safety of the treatment of cancer and other life-threatening disorders. Cantex's product candidate, CX-01, is a multi-targeted new chemical entity in development for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. Cantex's other clinical stage product, Dicopp®, a proprietary combination of disulfiram + copper, is currently in clinical trials for recurrent glioblastoma and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. For more information, please visit www.cantex.com.

Media Contact: Janine McCargo, 646-604-5150, jmccargo@tiberend.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cantex-pharmaceuticals-inc-announces-that-clinical-trial-data-for-cx-01-in-refractory-acute-myeloid-leukemia-and-myelodysplastic-syndrome-will-be-presented-at-the-2018-asco-annual-meeting-300658592.html

SOURCE Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cantex.com

