CANTEX PHARMACEUTICALS TO PARTICIPATE IN THE BIO CEO & INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

22 Feb, 2024

WESTON, Fla., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative therapies for cancer and other life-threatening medical conditions for which new treatments are urgently needed, announced today that Stephen Marcus, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the BIO CEO & Investor Conference being held February 26-27, 2024 in New York City.

During the conference, Dr. Marcus will conduct one-on-one meetings with registered investors, showcasing the Company's business and clinical development strategy, recent corporate achievements, and anticipated milestones. Cantex is developing azeliragon, an oral inhibitor of the receptor for advanced glycation end products (known as RAGE). Cantex has ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials in top US and EU medical centers in glioblastoma, brain metastasis, metastatic pancreatic cancer, and breast cancer, and a Phase 3 randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial in hospitalized patients with pneumonia.

Details of the event are as follows:

Event:

BIO CEO & Investor Conference

Date & Time:

February 26-27, 2024

Location:

The New York Marriott Marquis, New York, NY

Registration:

https://bcic.bio.org/registration

About Azeliragon

Azeliragon is an orally administered capsule, taken once daily, that inhibits interactions of the receptor for advanced glycation end products (known as RAGE) with certain ligands, including HMGB1 and S100 proteins in the tumor microenvironment. Azeliragon was discovered by and originally under development for Alzheimer's disease by vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT), from which Cantex licensed worldwide rights to azeliragon. Clinical safety data from these trials, involving more than 2,000 individuals dosed for periods up to 18 months, indicate that azeliragon is very well tolerated.

Cantex has multiple ongoing clinical trials as noted above. These trials are based on azeliragon's robust preclinical data as well as its extensive clinical safety information from randomized placebo-controlled clinical trials.

About Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a privately held, clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative therapies for cancer and other life-threatening medical conditions for which new treatments are urgently needed. For more information, please visit www.cantex.com.

About vTv Therapeutics Inc.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral, small molecule drug candidates, led by cadisegliatin (TTP399), a potentially transformative treatment for the reduction of hypoglycemic episodes in type 1 diabetes patients. To learn more please visit vtvtherapeutics.com.

Contact Data:

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Investors
Daniel Kontoh-Boateng
+1 862-213-1398
[email protected]

Media
Casey McDonald
+1 646-577-8520
[email protected]

Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Stephen G. Marcus, M.D.
+1 954-315-3660
[email protected]

Juan F. Rodriguez
+1 954-315-3660
[email protected]

