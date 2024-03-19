CANTEX PHARMACEUTICALS TO PRESENT AT 5TH ANNUAL GLIOBLASTOMA DRUG DEVELOPMENT SUMMIT

Podium presentation will include clinical updates from the Company's Phase 2 clinical trials investigating azeliragon, in combination with radiation therapy with or without temozolomide, in newly diagnosed glioblastoma

WESTON, Fla., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative therapies for cancer and other life-threatening medical conditions for which new treatments are urgently needed, announced today that the Company's CEO, Stephen Marcus, M.D., will be an expert speaker at 5th Annual Glioblastoma Drug Development Summit, which will be held March 26-28 at the Hilton Boston Logan Airport.

In a podium presentation titled, "Delving into a Clinical Update on Azeliragon for GBM - Implementable Lessons for Small Molecule Success," Dr. Marcus will update the Company's progress with its two ongoing azeliragon Phase 2 clinical trials. In those clinical trials, azeliragon is being studied in combination with radiation therapy with or without temozolomide in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM). In addition, Dr. Marcus will also highlight azeliragon's potential effect on cerebral edema and its potential ability to reduce dexamethasone dosing in GBM treatment.

GBM is a highly malignant primary brain tumor for which current therapeutic options provide a limited life extension benefit. In 2023, Cantex received Food and Drug Administration Orphan Drug Designation for azeliragon for the treatment of glioblastoma. FDA Orphan Drug Designation provides Cantex with seven years of azeliragon marketing exclusivity from the time of product launch for the orphan indication, and several other important benefits, including assistance in the drug development process, tax credits for clinical costs, and exemptions from certain FDA fees.

"We look forward to meeting with esteemed colleagues and researchers to discuss the many important advances being made to combat this challenging and devastating form of cancer and azeliragon's progress in our two Phase 2 GBM clinical trials," said Dr. Marcus. "We are excited to discuss this novel clinical candidate and its unique mechanism of action, which we believe has the potential to impact several devastating cancers that continue to challenge researchers, oncologists, and patients."

Details of the event are as follows:

Event: 5th Annual Glioblastoma Drug Development Summit Presentation Title: Delving into a Clinical Update on Azeliragon for GBM- Implementable Lessons for Small Molecule Success Date & Time: 11:30 a.m. ET, March 27, 2024 Location: Hilton Boston Logan Airport, Boston, MA Registration: https://glioblastoma-drugdevelopment.com/register/

During the conference, Dr. Marcus will conduct one-on-one meetings to review the Company's business and clinical development strategy, recent corporate achievements, and upcoming milestones.

About Azeliragon

Azeliragon is an orally administered capsule, taken once daily, that inhibits interactions of the receptor for advanced glycation end products (known as RAGE) with certain ligands, including HMGB1 and S100 proteins in the tumor microenvironment. Azeliragon was discovered by and originally under development for Alzheimer's disease by vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) from which Cantex licensed worldwide rights to azeliragon. Clinical safety data from these trials, involving more than 2000 individuals dosed for periods up to 18 months, indicate that azeliragon is very well tolerated.

Cantex has ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials in glioblastoma, brain metastasis, pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, and a Phase 3 trial in hospitalized patients with pneumonia to prevent acute kidney injury. These trials are based on azeliragon's robust preclinical data as well as its extensive clinical safety information from randomized placebo-controlled clinical trials.

About Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a privately held, clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative therapies for cancer and other life-threatening medical conditions for which new treatments are urgently needed. For more information, please visit www.cantex.com.

About vTv Therapeutics Inc.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral, small molecule drug candidates, led by cadisegliatin (TTP399), a potentially transformative treatment for the reduction of hypoglycemic episodes in type 1 diabetes patients. To learn more please visit vtvtherapeutics.com.

