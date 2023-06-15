CANTEX PHARMACEUTICALS TO PRESENT AT THE MEDINVEST ONCOLOGY INVESTOR CONFERENCE IN BOSTON

WESTON, Fla., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative therapies for cancer and other life-threatening medical conditions for which new treatments are urgently needed, today announced that it will present at the MedInvest Oncology Investor Conference being held June 21-22, 2023, in Boston, MA.

Stephen G. Marcus, M.D. Cantex's Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview to strategics/big Pharma, VCs, family offices, hedge funds, and government/non-profit grant makers on Thursday, June 22 at 11:10 a.m. ET, at the offices of Goodwin Procter LLP, 100 Northern Ave., Boston, MA 02210, 17th Floor. Dr. Marcus will also be available for one-on-one meetings at the conference.

Those interested in meeting with Cantex can register using the conference website: https://www.medinvestconferences.com/register or by requesting a meeting through any of the contacts below.

About Azeliragon

Azeliragon is an orally administered capsule, taken once daily, that inhibits interactions of the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts (known as RAGE) with certain ligands, including HMGB1 and S100 proteins in the tumor microenvironment. Azeliragon was originally under development for Alzheimer's disease by vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) from which Cantex licensed worldwide rights to azeliragon. Clinical safety data from these trials, involving more than 2000 individuals dosed for periods up to 18 months, indicate that azeliragon is very well tolerated. Cantex has ongoing clinical trials in metastatic pancreatic cancer, neoadjuvant therapy of breast cancer, and hospitalized COVID patients to prevent acute kidney injury, and will soon initiate FDA-approved phase 2 clinical trials of azeliragon in newly diagnosed glioblastoma, and in brain metastases in combination with stereotactic radiosurgery. These trials are based on robust pre-clinical data as well as the extensive clinical safety information from randomized placebo-controlled clinical trials.

About Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative therapies for cancer and other life-threatening medical conditions for which new treatments are urgently needed. For more information, please visit www.cantex.com.

Contact:

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Investors

Daniel Kontoh-Boateng

+1 862-213-1398

[email protected]

Media

Casey McDonald

+1 646-577-8520

[email protected]

Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Stephen G. Marcus, M.D.

+1 954-315-3660

[email protected]

Juan F. Rodriguez

+1 954-315-3660

[email protected]

SOURCE Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.