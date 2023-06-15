CANTEX PHARMACEUTICALS TO PRESENT AT THE MEDINVEST ONCOLOGY INVESTOR CONFERENCE IN BOSTON

News provided by

Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

15 Jun, 2023, 07:33 ET

WESTON, Fla., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative therapies for cancer and other life-threatening medical conditions for which new treatments are urgently needed, today announced that it will present at the MedInvest Oncology Investor Conference being held June 21-22, 2023, in Boston, MA.

Stephen G. Marcus, M.D. Cantex's Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview to strategics/big Pharma, VCs, family offices, hedge funds, and government/non-profit grant makers on Thursday, June 22 at 11:10 a.m. ET, at the offices of Goodwin Procter LLP, 100 Northern Ave., Boston, MA 02210, 17th Floor. Dr. Marcus will also be available for one-on-one meetings at the conference.

Those interested in meeting with Cantex can register using the conference website: https://www.medinvestconferences.com/register or by requesting a meeting through any of the contacts below.

About Azeliragon
Azeliragon is an orally administered capsule, taken once daily, that inhibits interactions of the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts (known as RAGE) with certain ligands, including HMGB1 and S100 proteins in the tumor microenvironment. Azeliragon was originally under development for Alzheimer's disease by vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) from which Cantex licensed worldwide rights to azeliragon. Clinical safety data from these trials, involving more than 2000 individuals dosed for periods up to 18 months, indicate that azeliragon is very well tolerated. Cantex has ongoing clinical trials in metastatic pancreatic cancer, neoadjuvant therapy of breast cancer, and hospitalized COVID patients to prevent acute kidney injury, and will soon initiate FDA-approved phase 2 clinical trials of azeliragon in newly diagnosed glioblastoma, and in brain metastases in combination with stereotactic radiosurgery. These trials are based on robust pre-clinical data as well as the extensive clinical safety information from randomized placebo-controlled clinical trials.

About Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative therapies for cancer and other life-threatening medical conditions for which new treatments are urgently needed. For more information, please visit www.cantex.com.

Contact:

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Investors
Daniel Kontoh-Boateng
+1 862-213-1398
[email protected]

Media
Casey McDonald
+1 646-577-8520
[email protected]

Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Stephen G. Marcus, M.D.
+1 954-315-3660
[email protected]

Juan F. Rodriguez
+1 954-315-3660
[email protected]

SOURCE Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Also from this source

CANTEX PHARMACEUTICALS OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY FROM GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY FOR AZELIRAGON AS A POTENTIAL TREATMENT OF CANCER-RELATED COGNITIVE DECLINE

CANTEX PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF A PATENT FOR AZELIRAGON AS A TREATMENT OF GLIOBLASTOMA

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.