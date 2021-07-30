Cantina Creative Delivers High-Tech Time Travel 3D Graphics for Marvel Studio's "Loki"

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantina Creative, the Los Angeles-based design studio with a reputation for providing high-end design and creative VFX solutions, is pleased to announce it designed, animated, and composited a wide range of compelling time-travel story point graphics for its seventeenth MCU title, "Loki."

"Loki'' features the God of Mischief in a new Marvel Studios Disney+ series. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character and is joined by Owen Wilson, Wunmi Mosaku, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, and other A-list talents. Kate Herron directs "Loki," and Michael Waldron is head writer.

The series sees Loki recruited by the Minutemen of the Time Variance Authority (TVA). Branded as a "variant"—someone who disrupts the flow of the "Sacred Timeline"—Loki embarks on a mission that pits him against various versions of himself in a time-hopping adventure across the universe.

Cantina Creative Design Supervisor Andrew Hawryluk, VFX Supervisor Tony Lupoi, and Producer Donna Cullen worked directly with Marvel Studios VFX Supervisors Dan DeLeeuw and David Allen, and VFX Producer, Allison Paul, to deliver 172 shots in 33 sequences over six episodes of "Loki." Cantina also recently provided story-driven VFX sequences for "WandaVision" and "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier", that aired earlier this year on Disney+.

"Herron had a specific visual aesthetic in mind for 'Loki'," says Stephen Lawes, Cantina Creative co-owner and creative director. "We explored the gamut of what technology could realistically convey, designing production-ready assets that could cohesively propagate across multiple timelines."

Highlights of Cantina Creative's VFX contributions to "Loki" included:

TemPad handheld devices used to detect deviations from the Sacred Timeline that display critical graphical and diagnostic information;

Graphical content for the many monitors and Chronomonitors situated throughout the TVA command center that visually display the actual timeline;

Hologram designs for advertisements that appear on monitors throughout the Roxxcart superstore and on its CCTV security feeds;

Elaborate holographic projections showing variations of Loki to illustrate different periods of the character's history;

Animated display graphics for futuristic quantum ore shovels that help date timeline investigations;

A series of transitional montages of amorphous sculptures that reveal the origins of the TVA.

"Cantina enjoys a longtime creative collaboration with Marvel providing VFX problem solving skills for numerous big-screen titles," states Sean Cushing, Cantina Creative co-owner and executive producer. "As Marvel makes such high-quality shows on Disney+ it's been a thrill to leverage our collective MCU experiences to help them tell stories for the smaller screen."

About Cantina Creative

Cantina Creative is a Los Angeles-based design and visual effects studio of bold creators launched in 2010 by Stephen Lawes, creative director, and Sean Cushing, executive producer. Leveraging visual effects and design expertise, Cantina's clients benefit from a state-of-the-art production pipeline and experienced global talent who deliver an innovative, nimble and creative approach to problem-solving.

