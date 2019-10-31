Canton Charter Academy Student Finalist in National Science Competition

CANTON, Mich., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At a young age, Jaya Choudhary was fascinated by technology and problem-solving. That fascination lead to her competing in the 2019 3M Young Scientist Challenge, the nation's premier science competition for fifth- through eighth-grade students, where she was one of six to receive an honorable mention, which includes a $1,000 prize and $500 excitations gift card.

"We are excited to recognize this new generation of scientists as part of 3M's ongoing commitment to STEM-equity and science advocacy for all students. We are really energized to play a part in shaping the next generation of change-makers who will lead and mold our future," said Denise Rutherford, senior vice president, corporate affairs, 3M.

Choudhary is an eighth-grade student at Canton Charter Academy who tapped her passions to engineer an Airflow Control Robot. The device is designed to reduce in-home energy consumption by controlling the use of heat in unoccupied rooms. As part of the competition, she had the opportunity to demonstrate her science acumen, innovative thinking, and communication skills by presenting her invention to a panel of scientists and leaders from 3M and Discovery Education at the 3M Innovation Center in St. Paul, Minn.

The competition also gave Choudhary the opportunity to work alongside a practicing scientist as a mentor who helped her prepare for the final presentation.

"Jaya's invention is unique because her design eliminates the waste of energy at the source," said Dr. Döne Demirgöz, 3M insights leader and Choudhary's mentor. "Existing solutions on the market are operating based on user-set temperatures, whereas Jaya's innovation automatically detects if the rooms are occupied or not, and makes a decision based on its sensor readings."

From this experience, Choudhary grasped the importance of being a life-long learner and to not be afraid to step outside her comfort zone, she said. She hopes that young girls, and everybody, knows that anything is possible if you work hard.

About Canton Charter Academy:

Canton Charter Academy, managed by National Heritage Academies, is a free, public charter school serving students in kindergarten through eighth grade in the Canton area. For more information, visit cantoncharteracademy.org.

