Canton Fair's International Pavilion Draws Exhibitor Groups and Visitors with New Personal Care and Household Sections

A broad array of products have been presented at the International Pavilion across six categories including electronics & household electrical appliances, building materials & hardware, machinery & equipment, food & drink, fabrics & home textiles, and household items. To closely follow market trends, this session the International Pavilion launched an exhibition section for personal care and household products, with companies from the United States, France, Germany, North Korea and Thailand presenting their high-end offerings to meet rapidly-rising demand from increasingly affluent Chinese consumers.

"The International Pavilion is an inclusive platform," said an official from Canton Fair's International Pavilion. "We follow the mantra of 'Global Selling and Global Sourcing' when organizing the International Pavilion, and we will continue to team up with the best overseas brand exhibitors, with the goal of facilitating the expansion of global trade through the distribution of products with credibility, quality and taste."

Underscoring its growing appeal and vitality, the International Pavilion embraces vendors from new exhibiting countries every year, as the Canton Fair partners with various governments, business groups, trade bodies and industry associations to attract global exhibitor groups.

This year, buyers at Canton Fair had the opportunity to talk with exhibitors from Ukraine, Thailand and Nepal for the first time. These exhibitors presented their signature products including home electric appliances, handicrafts, organic food and personal care products. They joined veteran exhibitors at the event from countries such as Germany, Turkey, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and India.

In addition, the number of exhibitors from countries within China's Belt and Road initiative has grown compared with last session, and now accounts for over 60 percent of the exhibitors at the International Pavilion.

"Compared with 26 other global industry fairs, the volume of global procurement at the Canton Fair is beyond my expectation," Peter Pan, President of U.S. personal care brand Panrosa said during his second trip to the Chinese event. "What we're seeing is that there are many buyers from the Middle East, Central Asia and Latin America, while procurement from Asia, where China is the biggest buyer, accounts for just one third of the total volume."

To promote new product categories, Canton Fair organizers have launched a series of activities in other countries to lure top U.S. and Brazilian personal care brands. In addition, during Phase 3 of the Canton Fair, the International Pavilion kept the newly added exhibitions for Babies & Kids' Products from the 122nd session, showcasing well-known brands from countries such as Germany and South Korea.

About Canton Fair's International Pavilion

Established by Canton Fair in 2007, the International Pavilion has constantly attracted trade promotion agencies and professional associations to participate in the exhibition. After eleven years of development, the International Pavilion has worked as a principal platform for the growing international trade.

