Canton, Ohio Investment Advisors Beese Fulmer and MacNealy Hoover to Join Forces

CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beese Fulmer Private Wealth Management will join forces with MacNealy Hoover Investment Management this fall. On Oct. 1, Beese Fulmer will officially become custodian of MacNealy Hoover clients' accounts.

Following the move, Canton, Ohio investment advisor Beese Fulmer will have nearly $1 billion in assets under management, placing the firm among the top 10 money managers in Northeast Ohio based on assets under management.

MacNealy Hoover advisors and staff members will move to Beese Fulmer's downtown Canton location at 220 Market Ave., Suite 1150, bringing the firm's total employment to 11.

"We're thrilled to join forces with MacNealy Hoover," said Beese Fulmer President Ryan Fulmer. "Both firms are focused on developing client relationships based on trust and solid financial returns. And, we both believe the rational way is the better way to invest."

Canton, Ohio investment advisor Beese Fulmer will continue its focus of taking a fair-fee approach to stock and bond investments for high-net-worth clients, a rational approach that drives solid performance.

Recognized as a Weatherhead 100 Fastest Growing Company in 2017, this is Beese Fulmer's latest move in its long-term growth strategy. The firm now has clients in 20 states and will continue to look for growth opportunities.

"We explored multiple transition possibilities," said Harry MacNealy, CEO and CCO of MacNealy Hoover. "Sometimes, it just takes a while to recognize the solution is right under your nose. In our case, just four blocks south on Market Ave in Canton."

Fulmer said that as his firm looked for growth opportunities, similar investment strategies and close relationships were important. MacNealy Hoover fit the bill.

Beese Fulmer's philosophy is that emotions and short-term thinking are the enemy of the successful investor.

"There's no alternative to buying high-quality stocks and bonds at the right price," Fulmer said. "At Beese Fulmer, we work very hard to build the trust of our customers by maximizing wealth building and minimizing taxes, expenses and fees."

Canton, Ohio investment advisor Beese Fulmer Private Wealth Management believes the rational way is the better way to invest. The firm opened in 1980 with the principle of gaining a deep and meaningful understanding of every customer in order to satisfy their investment goals. Beese Fulmer's team has more than a century of combined industry experience in rational investing, primarily in stocks and bonds with full focus on its customers and their financial goals. Beese Fulmer maintains a website at beesefulmer.com.

