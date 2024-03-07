Canton Welcomes the Return of the Country's Largest Fantasy Football Expo to Hall of Fame Village in August

Tickets are on sale now at hofvillage.com

CANTON, Ohio, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame Village announced today that the largest Fantasy Football Expo in the country will be making a comeback, and looks to bring thousands to Canton. Fantasy Football Expo 2024 will be hosted on the Hall of Fame Village campus at the Center for Performance from August 9 to 11, 2024. This event, in its 5th year, takes place for a second time at the Village and brings together passionate fantasy football fans and top experts from around the country for 3 days of ultimate fantasy football fun.

Fantasy Football Expo 2024 has 3 days of experiences planned, uniting enthusiastic fans and leading experts nationwide. The weekend includes a blend of fantasy drafts, networking opportunities, and expert insights, bringing together seasoned veterans and newcomers to experience all things "fantasy football" under one roof.

"Hosting the Fantasy Football Expo 2024 fits perfectly within our Company's model of bringing sports and entertainment together, especially with fantasy and the virtual experience being such integral parts of how fans engage with sports," said Michael Crawford, President & CEO at Hall of Fame Village. "We are thrilled to leverage our world-class venue to enhance and elevate this extraordinary event, considering the popularity of fantasy football and our mission to inspire and entertain guests."

Bob Lung, Director of the Expo, expressed, "I'm incredibly thankful to work with Hall of Fame Village to bring the Expo back for another fantastic year. Hall of Fame Village offers an unparalleled backdrop for the event, providing the perfect setting for fantasy football enthusiasts to come together and celebrate their passion."

Key highlights of the event include the introduction of Sports Betting Saturday, Presented by Underdog Fantasy, offering a unique opportunity to learn strategies and techniques to help enhance your experience in the sports betting world. Expert panels and workshops will be a focal point, delivering valuable insights and strategies from esteemed names in the sports betting and fantasy football industry. Sports Betting Saturday is committed to promoting responsible gaming practices and recognizing the importance of maintaining a safe and enjoyable environment for all participants. With dedicated sessions led by experts and sports gaming representatives, attendees will gain comprehensive insights into responsible gaming measures, including strategies for setting limits, recognizing problem gambling behaviors, and accessing support resources.

Don't miss your chance to be part of the ultimate fantasy football gathering of the year. Secure your tickets now at hofvillage.com, and indulge in exclusive events and parties throughout the expo, creating unforgettable moments that celebrate the essence of fantasy football.

About Hall of Fame Village (HOFV):

Hall of Fame Village, a division of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, is a 100-acre immersive sports and entertainment destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The Village is dedicated to making every experience one-of-a-kind for fans throughout its six venues—Center for Performance, Constellation Center for Excellence, Fan Engagement Zone, ForeverLawn Sports Complex, Play-Action Plaza, and Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. An indoor football-themed waterpark and Hilton Tapestry Hotel are also under construction. For more information, visit www.HOFVillage.com.

SOURCE Hall of Fame Village