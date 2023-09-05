Cantor Fitzgerald Bolsters Healthcare and Biotechnology Equity Research Team with Addition of Josh Schimmer, M.D., and Eric Schmidt, Ph.D.

Two premier research analysts bring decades of experience covering the biotechnology industry  

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., ("Cantor") a leading global financial services firm, today announced the addition of Josh Schimmer, M.D., and Eric Schmidt, Ph.D., to its Healthcare and Biotechnology Research platform.

Pascal Bandelier, Senior Managing Director and Head of Equities, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Josh and Eric to the Cantor platform. Having two of the most highly regarded analysts in the biotechnology industry join our firm represents a significant milestone in the advancement of Cantor's goal to become the premier full-service investment bank in Healthcare and Biotechnology. While the biotechnology industry is experiencing challenging times, our ongoing investments in Research, Sales, Trading, and Investment Banking underscore our firm's commitment to providing outstanding service to all our clients across an industry with tremendous long-term growth potential."

"I am tremendously impressed with Cantor's commitment to Healthcare and Biotechnology," said Dr. Schimmer. "The firm has the vision to understand that while success in the biotechnology industry may not be linear, it is inevitable. I look forward to partnering with Eric and the existing Cantor team to generate creative, provocative, and engageable research that helps our clientele navigate this truly incredible sector."

"The opportunity to join Josh and the Cantor team to create a leading platform serving an industry that I am passionate about is a dream come true," said Dr. Schmidt. "Biotechnology is an increasingly large, diverse, and dynamic industry that deserves the full breadth of commitment from an investment bank that Cantor is willing to provide."       

Dr. Schimmer joins Cantor from Evercore ISI, where he served as a Senior Managing Director on Evercore's Biotechnology Research Team, with a primary focus on small-, mid-, and select large-cap biotechnology companies. Dr. Schimmer has been the No. 1 ranked analyst in Institutional Investor's All-America Research Team for five consecutive years and runner-up in 2015 and 2016. Prior to his time at Evercore, he held positions at Piper Jaffrey, Lazard Capital Markets, Leerink Partners, and Cowen & Co. Dr. Schimmer earned his M.D. with subspecialty training in internal medicine and rheumatology from the University of Toronto and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Dr. Schmidt joins the firm from Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), where he served as Chief Financial Officer and was responsible for all Finance, Accounting, Corporate Development, and Pre-Commercial activities. Prior to joining Allogene, Dr. Schmidt covered the biotechnology industry as a Senior Research Analyst for over 20 years. He was the top-rated analyst at Cowen and Company for many years, and his work has been recognized in polls conducted by Alpha Magazine, Institutional Investor, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal. Eric has also served on the board of directors for Allogene Overland BioPharm, Notch Therapeutics, Relmada Therapeutics, and Revolution Medicines. Dr. Schmidt obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry from the University of Pennsylvania and a Ph.D. in Biology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he serves on the Visiting Committee for the Department of Biology.

About Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald, with over 11,500 employees, is a leading global financial services group at the forefront of financial and technological innovation and has been a proven and resilient leader for over 78 years. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is a preeminent investment bank serving more than 5,000 institutional clients around the world, recognized for its strengths in Investment Banking, Equities, Research, Fixed income, Prime Services, Asset Management, Commercial Real Estate, Power and Infrastructure, and for its global distribution platform. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is one of 24 Primary Dealers authorized to transact business with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Note to Editors: Howard W. Lutnick, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, leads Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., the parent company of Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

SOURCE Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P.

