Cantor Fitzgerald Bolsters Technology Vertical with Two Senior Hires in Investment Banking and Research

News provided by

Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P.

13 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

Cole Bader joins as Global Head of Technology Investment Banking

C.J. Muse joins as Senior Managing Director, Semiconductor Research Analyst

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. ("Cantor"), a leading global financial services firm, today announced the appointments of Cole Bader as Global Head of Technology Investment Banking and C.J. Muse as Senior Managing Director, Semiconductor Analyst. These appointments mark a significant expansion for Cantor in the technology space. Mr. Bader will report directly to Sage Kelly, Global Head of Investment Banking. Mr. Muse will report directly to David Siffringer, Global Head of Equity Research.

Sage Kelly, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Investment Banking, commented on today's announcement, "Cole's extensive experience and proven leadership in the technology investment banking space will strengthen our capabilities and deliver enhanced value to our clients. This further highlights our continued expansion in a number of industry verticals within Investment Banking."

Pascal Bandelier, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Equities, added, "C.J. brings a wealth of knowledge and valuable expertise that will elevate our equity research team. His strategic insights will further enhance Cantor's position at the forefront of equity research, providing clients with valuable perspectives in the semiconductor market."

Mr. Bader's arrival at Cantor is part of a broader initiative, bringing together over 30 technology investment banking professionals to Cantor to develop a newly active industry vertical with a diverse product offering. With decades of experience in technology, these new hires will contribute to Cantor's M&A, equities, debt and private placement capital raising, and other offerings for clients. Mr. Muse's addition follows a series of several key senior investment hires for Cantor's rapidly growing Equities platform, including Josh Schimmer, M.D., and Eric Schmidt, Ph.D., in September. Additionally, Alexander Englander joined the team as Global Head of Equities Sales in August.

Mr. Bader most recently served as Co-Head of the Global Technology Group and Chairman of Mergers & Acquisitions at Stifel. Before that, he was Co-Head of Mergers & Acquisitions at Thomas Weisel Partners. He began his career at Morgan Stanley in 1992, specializing in Technology Mergers & Acquisitions. Mr. Bader holds an A.B. from Princeton University.

Mr. Muse brings an impressive track record, having been named an Institutional Investor-ranked analyst of semiconductors and semiconductor equipment for the past 16 years. This includes securing a Number 1 designation from 2016 to 2021 and a Number 2 ranking from 2010-2012, 2015, 2022, and 2023. He most recently served as a Senior Managing Director at Evercore ISI. Before that, Mr. Muse worked as a Managing Director and Senior Analyst at Barclays Capital and began his career at Lehman Brothers. Mr. Muse holds a B.S. in finance from Georgetown University and an MBA in finance from Columbia University Graduate School of Business.

About Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald, with over 12,500 employees, is a leading global financial services group at the forefront of financial and technological innovation and has been a proven and resilient leader for over 78 years. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is a preeminent investment bank serving more than 5,000 institutional clients around the world, recognized for its strengths in fixed income, equities, capital markets, investment banking, SPAC underwriting and PIPE placements, prime brokerage, commercial real estate, and infrastructure, and for its global distribution platform. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is one of 24 Primary Dealers authorized to transact business with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Note to Editors: Howard W. Lutnick, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, leads Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., the parent company of Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

SOURCE Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P.

Also from this source

Cantor Fitzgerald and Harbor Group International Expand Relationship with Joint Venture to Acquire Westchester Multifamily Community

Cantor Fitzgerald and Harbor Group International Expand Relationship with Joint Venture to Acquire Westchester Multifamily Community

A joint venture between affiliates of Cantor Fitzgerald L.P. ("Cantor Fitzgerald"), a globally recognized financial services and real estate...
Cantor Fitzgerald Infrastructure Fund Announces Third Quarter 2023 Distribution

Cantor Fitzgerald Infrastructure Fund Announces Third Quarter 2023 Distribution

Cantor Fitzgerald Infrastructure Fund (the "Fund") announced a third-quarter distribution of $0.0696 per Class A share (NASDAQ: CAFIX), $0.0693 per...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.