Cantor Fitzgerald continues to expand its Technology Investment Banking team with nine senior hires

NEW YORK, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. ("Cantor"), a leading global financial services firm, today announced nine senior bankers have joined the firm's Technology Investment Banking group. The expanded team will focus on enhancing the firm's coverage expertise across Software, Industrial Technology & Electronics, Internet & Digital Media, Fintech, and Tech Enabled Services, and in key product areas such as M&A advisory and public and private capital raising.

Cantor has been actively expanding its Technology Investment Banking group in New York, San Francisco, and London, with more than 25 bankers joining the business in recent months, including Cole Bader as Global Head of Technology Investment Banking.

"We are committed to expanding our Investment Banking offering across key sectors where we can truly make an impact," said Howard Lutnick, Chairman and CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald. "The expansion of our Technology Investment Banking team will allow us to support a broader client base and help them meet their evolving financial needs to shape the future of the sector."

"We are now actively growing our Technology Investment Banking team, modelling it after the successful build out of our Healthcare platform," said Sage Kelly, Global Head of Investment Banking at Cantor Fitzgerald. "These appointments underscore our commitment to providing exceptional client service, tailored advice, and innovative solutions to leading technology companies."

Mark Baillie, Managing Director, Software – New York

Mark has more than 20 years of experience advising Software and SaaS clients across Application and Infrastructure Software, with an emphasis on Supply Chain Software, Digital Commerce, Procurement, Payroll/HRTech, Field Service Management, Data Management, DevOps, and Vertical Software. He was most recently Co-Head of Software coverage at Stifel and Thomas Weisel Partners. Mark began his career at SoundView Technology Group. He holds an AB in Politics from Princeton University.

Stephen Butkow, Managing Director, Industrial Technology – New York

Stephen has 25 years of investment banking experience, with over a decade focusing on 3D Printing, Digital Manufacturing, Factory and Warehouse Automation, Digital and Packaging Print, Technology Reseller and Integration, and Mobility Sectors. He was most recently Co-Head of Electronics and Industrial Technology coverage at Stifel. Prior to Stifel, he spent 18 years at Citigroup in a variety of roles across Industrials and Transportation investment banking. Stephen holds a BS in Accounting from W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University.

Bryan Dow, Managing Director, Industrial Technology – San Francisco

Bryan has 20 years of investment banking experience covering Digital Manufacturing, Additive Manufacturing, Automation and Robotics, Industrial IoT, Industrial Software, and other Disruptive Technology sectors. He was most recently Co-Head of Electronics and Industrial Technology coverage at Stifel. Bryan was previously a Managing Director at Mooreland Partners, which was acquired by Stifel in 2019. Before that, he was Head of Clean Energy and Industrial Technology Investment Banking at ThinkEquity. He began his career at Needham & Company in the Technology Investment Banking group. Bryan holds a BS in Finance and Management Information Systems from the Leavey School of Business at Santa Clara University.

Jason Harkness, Managing Director, Internet & Related Software – San Francisco

Jason has 25 years of investment banking and investing experience, having spent more than 20 years focusing on Internet and related Software companies across Digital Commerce, Digital Media and Advertising, and Internet-related Software. He previously led or co-led the Internet & Related Software investment banking teams at Barclays, Nomura, Piper Jaffray and Raymond James. Earlier in his career, Jason was a Principal Investor at Pinnacle Ventures and began his investment banking career at Thomas Weisel Partners. He holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a BS in Finance and Accounting from the University of Arizona.

Karan Kapoor, Managing Director, Software – San Francisco

Karan has 20 years of experience as an investor and investment banker. He is focused on advising Application Software and Vertical SaaS companies across Analytics, Collaboration and Workflow Automation, and Marketing Automation, in addition to within core Software verticals, including Construction, Real Estate and Education. He was most recently a Managing Director at Kroll's Pagemill Partners and prior to that worked at UBS and Stifel. Karan holds an MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Management and a BBA from The University of Texas at Austin.

Ben May, Managing Director, TMT – London

Ben has more than a decade of investment banking and related experience. He previously led the TMT franchise at Berenberg Bank in London, where he focused on helping companies and sponsors in the UK, France, Germany, and Scandinavia complete over 30 transactions in the past three years. Ben was a Santander Scholar at University College London's School of Management where he obtained a master's degree in Business Management. He also holds a bachelor's degree from Warwick University.

Mike Rosso, Managing Director, Private Placements – San Francisco

Mike has more than 25 years of experience facilitating pre-IPO equity capital formation for technology companies seeking growth and/or liquidity capital. He was previously at UBS and RBC Capital Markets, where he ran the firms' global efforts in TMT Private Placements and Private Capital Markets, respectively. Mike began his career working at Montgomery Securities and Robertson Stephens. He earned a BBA in Accounting from Loyola College and an MBA in Finance from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Eduard Keller, Director, Software – San Francisco

Eduard has more than a decade of experience advising both public and private software and SaaS companies. He most recently served as a Director in Investment Banking at Stifel. Eduard holds a BA in Economics and Portuguese from The University of Texas at Austin.

Austin Swank, Director, Internet & Digital Media – San Francisco

Austin has over a decade of investment banking and related finance and accounting experience. He was most recently a Director in Investment Banking at Stifel. Austin holds a BA in Economics and Accounting from the University of Oregon.

About Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald, with more than 12,000 employees, is a leading global financial services group at the forefront of financial and technological innovation and has been a proven and resilient leader for more than 79 years. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is a preeminent investment bank serving more than 5,000 institutional clients around the world, recognized for its strengths in fixed income, equities, capital markets, investment banking, SPAC underwriting and PIPE placements, prime brokerage, commercial real estate, and infrastructure, and for its global distribution platform. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is one of 24 Primary Dealers authorized to transact business with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Note to Editors: Howard W. Lutnick, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, leads Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., the parent company of Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

SOURCE Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P.