Cantor Fitzgerald Further Expands its Healthcare Services Investment Banking Franchise with Two New Managing Directors

News provided by

Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P.

05 Feb, 2024, 09:17 ET

John Kibler and Dmitry Krasnik Appointed as Managing Directors and Co-Heads of Healthcare Information Technology (HCIT)

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. ("Cantor"), a leading global financial services firm, today announced the appointment of two new Managing Directors in its Healthcare Services Investment Banking Group. John Kibler and Dmitry Krasnik will join Nick Beale, Managing Director, Healthcare Services and Technology, to expand the firm's focus and reach into the HCIT vertical. They will be based in Chicago and report directly to Sage Kelly.

"I'm excited to have John and Dmitry join our team and lead our HCIT effort. Their longstanding relationships and reputations are built on a strong track record of delivering exceptional results for their clients," said Sage Kelly, Global Head of Investment Banking.

"We are excited to join the Healthcare Services team and help leverage each other's experience and commitment to the sector. We look forward to working with Tony Munoz, Taylor Phelps, Nick Beale, and all our new partners to further strengthen Cantor's market-leading practice in Healthcare Services and specifically HCIT," said Mr. Kibler.

"Cantor has a reputation in the market as a strong, sector-focused M&A and Equities platform with excellent client service capabilities. Cantor provides us access to valuable resources and collaborative opportunities, empowering our practice to better serve clients and the market," added Mr. Krasnik.

Mr. Kibler brings over three decades of experience in investment banking and strategic advisory. He led and founded the HCIT practice at William Blair and more recently at Brentwood Capital Advisors. He has advised on over 130 transactions in the HCIT sector over $50 billion in transaction value.

Mr. Krasnik brings over 20 years of investment banking experience. He led global HCIT coverage at Jefferies and launched the initial HCIT practice at Houlihan Lokey. Prior to Houlihan Lokey, he was at William Blair, where he also focused on HCIT. He has completed over 110 transactions totaling more than $50 billion in transaction value.

Cantor has significantly expanded its investment banking franchise in the last 12 months. With the addition of Mr. Kibler and Mr. Krasnik, Cantor now has nine Managing Directors covering all sector verticals of the Healthcare Services industry focusing on M&A and equity. The group has completed over 80 M&A transactions in the past five years.

About Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald, with over 12,500 employees, is a leading global financial services group at the forefront of financial and technological innovation and has been a proven and resilient leader for over 79 years. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is a preeminent investment bank serving more than 5,000 institutional clients around the world, recognized for its strengths in fixed income, equities, capital markets, investment banking, SPAC underwriting and PIPE placements, prime brokerage, commercial real estate, and infrastructure, and for its global distribution platform. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is one of 24 Primary Dealers authorized to transact business with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Note to Editors: Howard W. Lutnick, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, leads Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., the parent company of Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

SOURCE Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P.

