Cantor Fitzgerald to launch Bitcoin financing business

$2 billion of initial financing available with significant growth expected thereafter

Chairman Howard Lutnick made announcement at Bitcoin 2024 in Nashville, TN

NEW YORK, July 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantor Fitzgerald, a leading global financial services firm, today announced plans to launch a Bitcoin financing business to provide leverage to investors who hold Bitcoin. The firm will launch with $2 billion in initial financing and will continue to substantially grow the operation.

"Cantor Fitzgerald arranges and finances vast amounts of securities and commodities and, as strong supporters of Bitcoin, will now build an incredible platform to support Bitcoin investors' financing needs," said Howard Lutnick, Chairman of Cantor Fitzgerald. "We are excited to help unlock Bitcoin's full potential and continue bridging the gap between traditional finance and digital assets."

To launch the effort, Cantor Fitzgerald will partner with select Bitcoin custodians.

About Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald, with more than 12,000 employees, is a leading global financial services group at the forefront of financial and technological innovation and has been a proven and resilient leader for more than 79 years. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is a preeminent investment bank serving more than 5,000 institutional clients around the world, recognized for its strengths in fixed income, equities, capital markets, investment banking, SPAC underwriting and PIPE placements, prime brokerage, commercial real estate, and infrastructure, and for its global distribution platform. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is one of 24 Primary Dealers authorized to transact business with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Howard W. Lutnick, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, leads Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., the parent company of Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

SOURCE Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P.