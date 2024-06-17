Cantor hires Deepak Mathivanan as Senior Internet Research Analyst

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantor, a premier global financial institution, today announced that Deepak Mathivanan will join the firm as a Managing Director and Senior Internet Research Analyst. Deepak will be based in San Francisco, California and will report to David Siffringer, Head of Equity Research.

"Deepak's extensive experience covering the Internet sector will help our clients continue to navigate an important and dynamic industry," said Pascal Bandelier, Global Head of Equities. "He will be a fantastic addition to the team and will play a key role in expanding our equity research coverage of the Technology, Media, and Telecom sector, which is a key growth area for our firm."

Deepak joins Cantor from Wolfe Research, where he was the lead Large-Cap and SMID Cap Internet Analyst. Prior to that, he worked as a Senior Analyst at Barclays Capital covering the online travel and SMID Cap Internet sectors.

About Cantor

Cantor, part of the Cantor Fitzgerald group of companies, is a premier global financial institution. Cantor offers specialized sector expertise, innovative products, and personalized solutions across a full suite of global capabilities, including investment banking, capital markets, prime services, research, and asset management. Founded in 1945, the firm is headquartered in New York and has more than 60 office locations worldwide.

