Cantrell Law Firm Appoints Director of Operations, Expands Corporate Practice

Oklahoma City Area Law Firm Enhances Client Services with Strategic Leadership Addition and Broadened Legal Service Offerings

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantrell Law Firm, a leading Oklahoma business and energy law firm, announced the appointment of Alex Kerby as the firm's Director of Operations, as well as the expansion of its legal services to include commercial transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate strategy and planning.

Alex Kerby, Director of Operations, Cantrell Law Firm

These strategic moves position the Edmond-based law firm to deliver more comprehensive legal solutions to businesses throughout the Oklahoma City metro area. Founded in 2020, Cantrell Law Firm has built a reputation for combining legal expertise with entrepreneurial insight.

Enhanced Client Experience

Alex Kerby joins Cantrell Law Firm as its Director of Operations, where she will oversee client relationships and firm operations. Her addition strengthens the firm's ability to deliver timely and strategic client services – a critical advantage for business owners who need responsive legal counsel in today's fast-paced environment.

"Alex's operational expertise allows us to elevate our client experience to match the sophistication of our legal work," said Devon Cantrell, Partner. "Businesses don't just need expert legal advice, they need a firm who understands the pressures and decision-making speed business owners encounter daily. Alex helps us deliver both."

Kerby's role encompasses managing client relationships, streamlining internal processes, and ensuring seamless coordination across all practice areas. This operational infrastructure enables the firm's attorneys to deliver high-quality legal counsel while ensuring enhanced responsiveness in client communications.

Expanded Legal Services for Oklahoma Businesses

In addition to its established practice in oil and gas title examination and probate and estate law, Cantrell Law Firm now offers expanded corporate transactional services to support businesses at any stage:

Business Formation and Entity Structuring – Advising on and establishing LLCs, corporations, and entity structures tailored to each client's operational and tax needs

– Advising on and establishing LLCs, corporations, and entity structures tailored to each client's operational and tax needs Commercial Transactions and Contract Negotiation – Drafting and negotiating M&A transactions, vendor contracts, organizational agreements, and strategic partnership deals

– Drafting and negotiating M&A transactions, vendor contracts, organizational agreements, and strategic partnership deals Mergers and Acquisitions – Comprehensive buy-side and sell-side transaction support, including due diligence, deal structuring, and post-closing integration

– Comprehensive buy-side and sell-side transaction support, including due diligence, deal structuring, and post-closing integration Corporate Governance and Compliance – Developing operating agreements, shareholder agreements, and governance frameworks that protect owners while facilitating growth

"We've been in their seat. We're not just attorneys - we're entrepreneurs who have built and sold companies ourselves," said Blake Cantrell, Partner. "That perspective shapes how we approach every client matter, from entity formation to exit strategy. With our expertise and Alex's operational leadership, we can serve as true strategic partners for clients."

New Office Location Supports Regional Growth

Cantrell Law Firm is excited to welcome clients to its new office at 15128 Traditions Blvd, Suite B, Edmond, OK 73013. This expanded office location off 150th and Western is designed to better serve the firm's growing client base throughout the OKC metro, offering convenient access while maintaining its commitment to personalized, accessible legal services.

About Cantrell Law Firm

Cantrell Law Firm provides strategic legal counsel to business owners, companies, and individuals throughout Oklahoma. The firm specializes in corporate transactions, oil and gas title, business formations, contract negotiation, and probate and estate planning.

Partners Blake Cantrell and Devon Cantrell bring decades of experience as practicing attorneys and successful entrepreneurs, enabling the firm to focus on building long-term client relationships and deliver comprehensive, actionable legal guidance aligned with each client's needs and expectations.

For more information or to schedule a free client consultation, visit cantrellfirm.com or contact the firm directly at (405) 400-1875.

Media Contact:

Cantrell Law Firm

15128 Traditions Blvd, Suite B

Edmond, OK 73013

Phone: 405-400-1875

Email: [email protected]

Website: cantrellfirm.com

SOURCE Cantrell Law Firm