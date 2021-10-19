Cantu Beauty And UNCF To Impact Nontraditional HBCU Students With $150,000 Investment In Programming And Scholarships

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantu Beauty , an award-winning multicultural hair care brand, announced today a $150,000 investment in nontraditional students at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) across the country in partnership with UNCF (United Negro College Fund). Nontraditional college students face unique challenges to completing their college education, primarily stemming from balancing heightened family and financial obligations. Cantu will help support these students by offering a career-readiness curated content series through UNCF this fall along with awarding 15 scholarships, valued at $5,000 each, to students attending the sessions.

"Higher education is a catalyst that propels Black and brown communities forward," said Dametria Mustin, global vice president of marketing, Cantu Beauty. "Cantu continues to remain committed to paving the way for the next generation of leaders, entrepreneurs and shapers of our community through financial support and seminars preparing nontraditional college students for success early-on in their careers."

Nontraditional undergraduate students are a demographic not often highlighted in college brochures or highly considered when making campus-wide decisions. These students may have delayed enrollment into postsecondary education, attend college part-time, work full-time, have dependents other than a spouse and/or are single parents. Cantu and UNCF-hosted sessions surrounding the topics of learning leadership skills, building confidence and communication skills, managing work-life balance, and maintaining overall health and wellness will aide students in developing intangible skills that need to be nurtured and strengthened outside of the classroom.

"Our partnership with Cantu Beauty is unique in that they have a heart for a segment of the HBCU student population that is rapidly growing, especially amid the pandemic, as more people return to their education," said Maurice E. Jenkins, Jr., executive vice president and chief development officer, UNCF. "Work-readiness resources and financial scholarships for nontraditional students can make a big difference in how they are able to maximize their college experiences."

Cantu Beauty's partnership with UNCF is one of its continued commitments to elevating and uplifting diverse communities. Earlier this year, Cantu Beauty announced its investment in Gyrl Wonder , a nonprofit dedicated to serving ambitious young women of color and empower them as they take the next steps to successful careers. Additionally, last fall, Cantu Beauty launched Cantu Elevate: a program in collaboration with 25 Black Women in Beauty to lift up Black female entrepreneurs to shape the future of beauty. The inaugural program awarded three Black female entrepreneurs a Cantu-sponsored advertising campaign valued at approximately $160,000.

ABOUT CANTU

It's Cantu Beauty's mission to celebrate you in all your glory. Whether you're rocking coils, curls, waves, or straight tresses, Cantu designs products specifically with you and your hair's versatility in mind. Cantu's collection of award-winning products is inspired by beautifully textured hair to help you achieve any look you desire. With a one-of-a-kind formula, Cantu helps achieve everything from cutting-edge looks to classic styles. Cantu Beauty is a part of PDC Wellness & Personal Care. For more information, visit pdcwellness.com.

ABOUT UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation's largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students' education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste."® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

