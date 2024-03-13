CANTU BEAUTY INTRODUCES ACTRESS AND BEST-SELLING AUTHOR, SKAI JACKSON, AS BRAND AMBASSADOR TO LAUNCH NEW AND IMPROVED REFORMULATED BEST SELLERS

The Award-Winning Textured Hair Care Brand Celebrates Authenticity, Advocacy, and Innovation with New Organic, Fair-Trade Shea Butter Formulas

STAMFORD, Conn., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantu Beauty, an industry leader in textured hair care, is thrilled to announce its latest brand ambassador, Skai Jackson, an actress and bestselling author, renowned for her authenticity and commitment to empowering young women. Jackson will be the face of the brand, promoting its groundbreaking reformulated classics now made with fair-trade organic shea butter plus B vitamin complex, designed to increase moisture, strengthen hair, and help foster healthy hair growth.

The exciting lineup of new products include the brand's best sellers: Sulfate-Free Cleansing Cream Shampoo, Hydrating Cream Conditioner, Curl Activator Cream, Coconut Curling Cream, Shea Butter Leave-in Conditioning Repair Cream, and Argan Oil Leave-In Conditioning Repair Cream. Each product is meticulously crafted to cater to the unique needs of textured hair consumers around the world.

"I am thrilled to partner with Cantu, a brand I've been using since I was a kid," Skai Jackson states. "Being a part of its evolution and advocating for products that celebrate authenticity is a dream come true. I look forward to empowering young women worldwide to embrace their natural beauty and confidence."

In a momentous move towards sustainability and commitment to ethically sourced ingredients, Cantu has joined the Global Shea Alliance , a non-profit association that promotes industry sustainability, quality practices and standards, and demand for shea in food and cosmetics. This initiative aims to enhance visibility within the brand's supply chain, contribute to parkland restoration efforts, support women's livelihoods through training, and modernize women's collection activities.

"At Cantu we are committed to developing formulas that cater to the diverse needs of our consumers. With this said, we are excited to announce the upgrade to our top sellers with new clinically backed and consumer preferred formulas that provide more moisture and even better results," explains Nikia Bowman, Global Marketing Director, Cantu Beauty. "Our partnership with Skai Jackson is a testament to our dedication to innovation, authenticity, and positive change within the industry as we strive towards our goal to empower women around the world."

Additionally, Cantu is proud to continue its partnership with Women Empowering Nations (WEN), a non-profit organization that provides exposure, development and mentorship for girls accelerating their path to social impact and executive leadership. As a sponsor of the Girls Leading Our World (GLOW) Global Network, Cantu focuses on leadership development, personal storytelling, and branding that cultivates confidence through self-acceptance. The collaboration aims to nurture the voices and aspirations of young women leaders worldwide.

As part of the partnership announcement, Skai Jackson will be featured in a digital ad spot, highlighting the benefits of the new reformulated products later this month.

For more details on Cantu Beauty's partnership with Skai Jackson, community initiatives or to join the Cantu Crew, follow @cantubeauty on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok or visit them at cantubeauty.com .

ABOUT CANTU BEAUTY

It's Cantu Beauty's mission to celebrate you in all your glory. Whether you're rocking coils, curls, waves, or straight tresses, Cantu designs products specifically with you and your hair's versatility in mind. With a one-of-a-kind formula, Cantu helps achieve everything from cutting-edge looks to classic styles. Cantu Beauty is a part of PDC Wellness & Personal Care. For more information, visit pdcwellness.com.

ABOUT GLOBAL SHEA ALLIANCE:

Global Shea Alliance (GSA), a non-profit organization headquartered in Accra, Ghana, is a multi-stakeholder platform with over 740 members from 38 countries representing all shea stakeholder groups including suppliers, brands and retailers, women's groups and civil society organizations. Through public private partnerships, the GSA promotes industry sustainability, quality practices and standards, and demand for shea in food and cosmetic products.

ABOUT WOMEN EMPOWERING NATIONS:

Women Empowering Nations is an international nonprofit organization providing exposure, development, and mentorship to girls to grow as global leaders and accelerate their path to executive leadership. The organization, founded in 2009 by Carlisha Williams Bradley, has worked with over 9,000 young women around the globe to provide yearlong mentorship opportunities, leadership development training and travel seminars. For more information, visit wenations.org.

