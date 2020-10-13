Cantu Beauty Introduces New Skincare Collection of Moisturizing Body Lotions & Creams

"We are very pleased to have formulated and introduced a great range of skincare products that work to relieve dry skin, a common frustration for many people," says Nikia Bowman, Brand Director of Cantu Beauty. "We pack in several well-known moisturizing ingredients into every bottle and tube to ensure that consumers are finally getting the intense moisture they need to last all day."

The ultra-rich formulas are crafted with naturally hydrating butters, oils and vitamins, such as shea butter, cocoa butter, coconut oil and Vitamin E, to help relieve dry skin and reveal the skin's natural radiance. "Currently, consumers with dry skin find themselves layering multiple moisturizers to create the intense moisture their skin needs. With Cantu Skin Therapy, we do that blending for you," continued Ms. Bowman.

Dermatologist approved and never tested on animals, Cantu Skin Therapy is free from parabens, phthalates, sulfates, mineral oil, petrolatum, propylene glycol, and silicones. Each body lotion and body cream has a long-lasting pleasant scent, and provides your skin with moisture you can see and feel.

For over a decade, Cantu Beauty has offered a collection of award-winning, ultra-moisturizing products made with pure shea butter to nourish, condition, repair and protect the hair and scalp. With Cantu Skin Therapy, the brand will further build on its mission to provide high quality products that address the unique needs of the multicultural consumer through ultra-moisturizing skincare. "Cantu Beauty has a heritage in conditioning products for your hair. Now, consumers can trust Cantu for all their conditioning needs – from curl to toe," concluded Ms. Bowman.

Cantu Skin Therapy Body Lotions (16oz.) and Body Creams (8.5oz) are available now nationwide in select Walmart stores and online at Walmart.com for an accessible retail price of $5.97. Learn more by visiting www.cantubeauty.com or by following the brand on Instagram at @cantubeauty .

ABOUT PDC

PDC Wellness & Personal Care Co. (formerly known as PDC Beauty & Wellness Co.) has its origins in Parfums de Coeur, Ltd., which was founded in 1981. PDC has emerged as a leading growth-oriented wellness and personal care company. PDC's portfolio of category-leading brands includes Cantu®, Dr Teal's®, Eylure®, and Body Fantasies®. PDC's products can be found at major mass, chain drug, grocery and specialty retailers throughout the US, UK and in over 60 markets globally. PDC was recently name U.S. Supplier of the Year, Consumables, Health & Wellness, by Walmart. PDC is owned by affiliates of CVC Funds and Leonard Green & Partners, as well as its management. For more information, please visit: www.pdcbeauty.com.

ABOUT CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS

CVC is a leading private equity and investment advisory firm. Founded in 1981, CVC today has a network of 23 offices and over 550 employees throughout Europe, Asia and the US. To date, CVC has secured commitments of over US$160 billion from some of the world's leading institutional investors across its private equity and credit strategies. In total, CVC currently manages approximately US$105 billion of assets. Today, funds managed or advised by CVC are invested in more than 80 companies worldwide, employing over 400,000 people in numerous countries. Together, these companies have combined annual sales of approximately US$92 billion. For further information about CVC please visit: www.cvc.com.

ABOUT LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. ("LGP") is a leading private equity investment firm founded in 1989 and based in Los Angeles. The firm partners with experienced management teams and often with founders to invest in market-leading companies. Since inception, LGP has invested in over 90 companies in the form of traditional buyouts, going-private transactions, recapitalizations, growth equity, and selective public equity and debt positions. The firm primarily focuses on companies providing services, including consumer, business, and healthcare services, as well as retail. For more information, please visit http://www.leonardgreen.com.

