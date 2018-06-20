Canvas by Instructure Recognized by SIIA as Best K-12 Course or Learning Management Solution

"At Canvas, many of us have served as educators and we know how important it is to empower teachers, students, parents and district administrators to focus on the core elements of learning that lead to student success," said Hilary Scharton, vice president of K–12 product strategy for Canvas. "We're thrilled that our efforts to continuously innovate in the K–12 classroom have been recognized by such a distinguished organization as SIIA."

Canvas is a powerful educational tool that saves teachers, students and parents time and effort to make teaching and learning easier. It is adaptable, reliable, customizable and crafted to be used by early learners all the way through graduation.

"I am impressed by the level of innovation and creativity demonstrated by the 2018 CODiE award winners. These products are opening doors for learners of all ages by developing and utilizing new technologies to respond to student and educator needs." said Ken Wasch, President of SIIA.

The winner announcement was made by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, during the SIIA Annual Conference & CODiE Awards in San Francisco. Forty awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals.

A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor as each award winner was first reviewed by expert judges including educators and administrators, whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

More information about the Awards is available at http://www.siia.net/codie

Details about the winning products can be found at http://www.siia.net/codie/2018-Winners

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Canvas:

Through open, usable, cloud-based technologies, Canvas enables easy integration of the content, tools and services that teachers need, and students want. As the most usable, customizable, adaptable and reliable learning platform (think 99.9% uptime), Canvas is adopted faster and deeper (or, is used in more ways by more users) than any other LMS. So, in the end, investing in 21st-century education technology actually makes teaching and learning easier (like it's supposed to). Learn more about Canvas at www.CanvasLMS.com.

About Instructure:

Instructure, Inc. is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology company that makes software that makes people smarter. With a vision to help maximize the potential of people through technology, Instructure created Canvas, Gauge, Arc and Bridge to enable organizations everywhere to easily develop, deliver and manage engaging face-to-face and online learning experiences. To date, Instructure has connected millions of instructors and learners at more than 3,000 educational institutions and corporations throughout the world. Learn more about Canvas for higher ed and K–12, and Bridge for the corporate market, at www.Instructure.com.

