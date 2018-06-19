Canvas by Instructure Showcases Success at Cox College

"Cox College's success validates the idea that Arc can simplify authentic, active learning through video -- for both students and faculty," said Jared Stein, VP of Higher Education Product Strategy. "That impact shows in improved student engagement and retention."

Cox College offers clinical courses in which students prepare for their careers through hands-on, practical experiences in hospital settings. As part of the nursing curriculum, Cox students were assigned to record a variety of simulated competencies using their previous video platform. These valuable hands-on assignments were forced to stop due to constant complications and frustration among students and faculty.

Before giving up on video learning altogether, Cox administrators discovered Arc. Integrating Arc and Canvas solidified the role of the LMS at the college. Students can record videos on their personal devices, make necessary edits, and quickly upload video assignments to Canvas with just a few clicks. Faculty can then use the SpeedGrader tool to provide the timely, actionable feedback students need to master their competencies.

"Arc has really been a game-changer," said Heather Stockford Sade, Chair of Online Learning at Cox College. "It has definitely sparked richer collaboration and helped students to produce more engaging video assignments, which better prepare them for their careers."

Cox says Arc gives users the ability to create, view, and comment on video assignments within the platform. This enables nursing students to practice their skills on video—without having a faculty member looking over their shoulder—and to evaluate their performance before a test.

The faculty at Cox College says Arc sparks richer collaboration, while saving time and reducing stress for everyone and administrators report they are saving six to 12 hours a month on credentialing and two to three hours a month through faster, more reliable video uploading.

To access the full case study, visit https://www.canvaslms.com/pdf/2018_Canvas_COX_Case%20Study.pdf. To learn more about how teachers use Canvas, please visit https://www.canvaslms.com/.

About Canvas

Through open, usable, cloud-based technologies, Canvas enables easy integration of the content, tools and services that teachers need, and students want. As the most usable, customizable, adaptable and reliable learning platform (think 99.9% uptime), Canvas is adopted faster and deeper (or, is used in more ways by more users) than any other LMS. So, in the end, investing in 21st-century education technology actually makes teaching and learning easier (like it's supposed to). Learn more about Canvas at www.CanvasLMS.com.

About Instructure:

Instructure, Inc. is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology company that makes software that makes people smarter. With a vision to help maximize the potential of people through technology, Instructure created Canvas, Gauge, Arc and Bridge to enable organizations everywhere to easily develop, deliver and manage engaging face-to-face and online learning experiences. To date, Instructure has connected millions of instructors and learners at more than 3,000 educational institutions and corporations throughout the world. Learn more about Canvas for higher ed and K–12, and Bridge for the corporate market, at www.Instructure.com.

About Cox College:

Cox College is a private nursing and health sciences institution in Springfield, Missouri that offers associate's to master's-level degrees in nursing, diagnostic imaging, occupational therapy, and interprofessional research. In clinical courses at Cox College, students prepare for their careers through hands-on, practical experiences in hospital settings. www.coxcollege.edu.

