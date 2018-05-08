Canvas Celebrates National Teacher Appreciation Day, Launches Nationwide 'Teacher of the Year' Awards

"Teachers deserve more than a week of recognition for the tireless work they do to shape our children into successful adults and we are excited to honor exemplary teachers through the Canvas Teacher of the Year Awards," said Hilary Scharton, vice president of K–12 product strategy for Canvas. "Their dedication inspires us to create tools to support their excellent teaching practices."

Canvas is accepting award nominations until 5:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, May 31, 2018, or until 500 nominations are received, whichever comes first. One winning teacher will be selected from each area:

Elementary School

Middle School

High School

Winners will be notified by Friday, June 29, 2018. Each winner will receive:

Complimentary registration code to InstructureCon 2018 ( July 24-26, 2018 )

) Nearpod classroom license

Award and recognition at InstructureCon 2018

Amazing Canvas swag

Inclusion in a national press release, Canvas blog, and Canvas social media channels

Potential for additional media coverage

The warm glow of victory and confirmation of their awesomeness

Nominations will be judged on the following criteria:

How does this teacher redefine traditional classroom activities to prepare students for college and careers? (25%)

How does this teacher's classroom experience improve achievement for at-risk populations? (25%)

How does this teacher impact student engagement, curiosity, and/or achievement? (50%)

To nominate a teacher, please visit https://bit.ly/2rjmyj7 and complete the form.

