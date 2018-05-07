Canvas Commemorates Teacher Appreciation Week With New Templates for Teachers

SALT LAKE CITY, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Teacher Appreciation Week is May 7–11 and Canvas by Instructure (NYSE: INST), the open online learning management system (LMS) that makes teaching and learning easier, announced today the availability of two new homepage templates, which are completely free for all teachers whose districts use Canvas.
Course landing page templates allow teachers to customize the homepage of their Canvas courses, making the student experience more engaging and interactive. The new templates are available to download at https://bit.ly/2JT83tS.
"We know what a time-consuming job teaching is and don't want to make teachers spend precious hours on instructional design," said Hilary Scharton, vice president of K-12 product strategy for Canvas. "A well-designed course homepage can inspire students to engage more deeply with learning materials, so teachers can focus on actually teaching, and not on the technical aspects of building courses."
The template designed for grades K–5 includes:
- Homepage with editable course title, course banner and "welcome" text placeholder
- Three customizable buttons: Learn | Help | Parents
- Directions on how to modify template buttons and banner
- "Welcome to Class" student module with content page templates: "Support" and "Parent Resources"
The template designed for grades 6–12 contains:
- Homepage with editable course title, course banner and "welcome" text placeholder
- Three customizable buttons: About Your Teacher | Class Resources | Learning Modules
- Directions on how to modify template buttons and banner
- "Welcome to Class" student module with content page templates: "About Your Teacher" and "Class Resources"
To learn more about how teachers use Canvas, please visit https://www.canvaslms.com/.
ABOUT CANVAS
Through open, usable, cloud-based technologies, Canvas enables easy integration of the content, tools and services that teachers need and students want. As the most usable, customizable, adaptable and reliable learning platform (think 99.9% uptime), Canvas is adopted faster and deeper (or, is used in more ways by more users) than any other LMS. So, in the end, investing in 21st-century education technology actually makes teaching and learning easier (like it's supposed to). Learn more about Canvas at www.CanvasLMS.com.
ABOUT INSTRUCTURE
Instructure, Inc. is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology company that makes software that makes people smarter. With a vision to help maximize the potential of people through technology, Instructure created Canvas, Gauge, Arc and Bridge to enable organizations everywhere to easily develop, deliver and manage engaging face-to-face and online learning experiences. To date, Instructure has connected millions of instructors and learners at more than 3,000 educational institutions and corporations throughout the world. Learn more about Canvas for higher ed and K–12, and Bridge for the corporate market, at www.Instructure.com.
