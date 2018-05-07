Canvas Commemorates Teacher Appreciation Week With New Templates for Teachers

"We know what a time-consuming job teaching is and don't want to make teachers spend precious hours on instructional design," said Hilary Scharton, vice president of K-12 product strategy for Canvas. "A well-designed course homepage can inspire students to engage more deeply with learning materials, so teachers can focus on actually teaching, and not on the technical aspects of building courses."

The template designed for grades K–5 includes:

Homepage with editable course title, course banner and "welcome" text placeholder

Three customizable buttons: Learn | Help | Parents

Directions on how to modify template buttons and banner

"Welcome to Class" student module with content page templates: "Support" and "Parent Resources"

The template designed for grades 6–12 contains:

Homepage with editable course title, course banner and "welcome" text placeholder

Three customizable buttons: About Your Teacher | Class Resources | Learning Modules

Directions on how to modify template buttons and banner

"Welcome to Class" student module with content page templates: "About Your Teacher" and "Class Resources"

