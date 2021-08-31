Canvas Credit Union Chooses CenturionCARES To Improve Communication Center Performance And Enhance Member Experiences

OLDSMAR, Fla., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Serving 260K+ Denver-area members, Canvas Credit Union prides itself on being one of the top financial institutions in Colorado. With superior member service as a top priority, Canvas has selected Tampa's CenturionCARES, Inc. to provide enhanced offerings with their CARES Contact Center Platform.

The CenturionCARES – Canvas Credit Union relationship started in May 2019. Canvas deployed the CARES Next Teller IVR, a bank-by-phone solution designed specifically for credit unions. When Canvas was looking for an ACD/Contact Center Solution, Next Teller's success made CARES an easy decision.

CARES Contact Center, along with Next Teller IVR, provides AI-enabled automation to maintain service levels when live agents are unavailable. Using the intuitive self-service menu, callers can identify themselves while waiting in queue. CARES securely verifies the identification, then offers account specific information while the caller waits for an agent. CARES ProSpeak saves time for members and agents while providing a richer service experience.

Dennis Tabor, VP of Technology for Canvas said, "We're excited to give our members more flexibility with self-serve options through CARES IVR, especially when managing multiple accounts. We're also looking forward to more transparency for our family (employees) to track our communication center activity through CARES ACD and identify more opportunities for efficient service for our members."

Kirk Wormington, CenturionCARES President & CEO stated "We are proud that Canvas was rewarded in their decision to choose the Next Teller IVR. We expect CARES to make their communication center operations smoother, while providing stellar member service experiences."

CenturionCARES, Inc.

Founded in 1981 as a systems integrator, CenturionCARES has evolved as a sole-source designer and manufacturer of Omni-channel Cloud and Premise Contact Center Platforms, featuring CARES ACD, IVR and REMOTE solutions. CARES platforms integrate with any back-end systems to maximize investment while establishing new standards in customer experience and data analytics. CARES is built through customer service expertise with a goal to make superior service easy to deploy and intuitive to use.

Visit www.centurioncares.com .

Canvas Credit Union (canvas.org)

Canvas Credit Union is a safe and insured financial institution with over $3.47 billion in assets and over 263,700 members. Canvas provides an array of financial products and services, including savings, checking, loans, mortgages, online and mobile options. Serving Colorado communities for over 82 years, Canvas currently has 29 branches.

Bob Brotzman – Marketing Director

[email protected]

727.431.5218

SOURCE CenturionCARES, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.centurioncares.com/

