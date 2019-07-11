Canvas GFX Appoints Patricia Hume as CEO

BOSTON, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canvas GFX a leading provider of graphics, illustration, and publishing software today announces the appointment of Patricia Hume as CEO.

Hume has held a long list of notable positions including Chief Revenue Officer at Convio Inc, which was acquired by Blackbaud, SVP Global Channels at SAP AG, Group VP of Avaya's SMB Division, CEO of VerticalNet Markets as well as numerous senior management positions during her 17 year service with IBM. Her most recent position was Chief Operating Officer at iPass Inc. which was acquired in February 2019. In addition, Patricia is co-founder of Wisdom LLP, a consulting and venture capital partnership.

"We are delighted to have Patricia join Canvas as our new CEO, bringing over 35 years of operations, sales, and marketing experience," said Bryce Tingle, chairman of the board. "She has a long and successful track record in leading organization's profitable growth and selling to both large and small and medium enterprise (SMB) market. Hume will spearhead the strategy to transition Canvas to a cloud based (SaaS) business while expanding the addressable market that we serve with new capabilities and coverage."

"Canvas GFX presents a remarkable opportunity with an enviable list of Fortune 500 customers and a superb portfolio of software products. I am excited to join the team and lead the company into its next phase of high growth and market expansion," said Patricia Hume.

About Canvas GFX

Canvas software is used by people to simplify documentation and the sharing of complex objects and systems. Many of the world's largest companies in the aerospace, defense and manufacturing industry use Canvas' all in one graphical design and technical illustration software as an integral part of their documentation workflow.

