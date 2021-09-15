Canvas GFX Joins Siemens Digital Industries Software Solution Partner Program as a Software and Technology Partner

BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canvas GFX, Inc., the leading provider of visual communication solutions to the manufacturing and technical industries, today announced it will provide a direct connection to Siemens' Xcelerator portfolio, a comprehensive and integrated portfolio of software and services, with its Canvas Envision solution.

Canvas GFX may now offer Canvas Envision customers a direct connection with Siemens Digital Industries Software's Teamcenter® portfolio, the world's most widely used product lifecycle management (PLM) software.

Envision, launched in July this year, is the visual communication and collaboration solution developed to power a new approach to product documentation. It allows everyone from engineers to marketing and sales teams to easily create, share, and collaborate on interactive digital documents that visualize the latest 3D CAD models, optimizing workflows and minimizing delays and stale data issues which can have a measurable economic impact.

"Canvas GFX is excited to join Siemens Digital Industries Software's partner community. The strength of our two organizations working together will deliver significant value to our customers," said Patricia Hume, CEO, Canvas GFX.

"We are pleased that Canvas GFX has joined the Siemens Solution Partner Program as a Software & Technology Partner. Canvas Envision provides our customers complementary solutions that add value to their PLM software investment," Pete Lamoureux, Senior Technical Director and head of Partner Management, Lifecycle Collaborations Services, Siemens Digital Industries Software.

Canvas GFX develops visual communication and collaboration solutions that are trusted by leading brands from verticals including aerospace and defense, automotive, commercial and domestic appliance, energy, and education. Canvas solutions bridge the divide between technical and graphics applications, empowering everyone to communicate and understand complex information with absolute clarity.

