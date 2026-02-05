Canvas Is Now Twindo, Ushering In a New Standard for Spatial Intelligence

An enhanced platform that pairs simple, accessible capture with expert modeling to give teams faster, more accurate visibility into the spaces they design, build, and operate

DENVER, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canvas, the company known for transforming how professionals measure and model physical spaces, has relaunched as Twindo, a purpose-built spatial intelligence platform. The new name and identity reflect the company's expanded vision: delivering spatial intelligence that helps teams understand spaces clearly and make confident decisions from anywhere.

Twindo enables professionals to turn real-world spaces into structured, accurate, design-ready data through a simple mobile scan or plan upload. The platform creates digital twins that capture existing building conditions and serve as a shared source of truth across design, construction, operations, and stakeholders.

"As Canvas, we earned trust by helping teams capture spaces accurately," said Sarah Bird, CEO of Twindo. "Twindo reflects what the platform has become: a shared intelligence layer that helps teams move faster, collaborate better, and make confident decisions long after capture is complete. This name matches the scale of the work our customers are doing and where we're headed next."

This new platform is built around three core pillars that expand Canvas from a mobile scanning app into Twindo: a collaborative, web-based platform:

Office-to-field collaboration

A redesigned web experience gives managers and team members a centralized workspace to view, organize, and collaborate on spatial data without needing to be in the field. It brings scans, models, measurements, and documentation into one shared environment designed for decision-making, not just capture.

Democratization of capture

Invite to Capture further expands how teams use Twindo by allowing project owners to invite anyone — homeowners, contractors, or field staff — to scan spaces remotely. This enables teams to take on more projects without scanning every site themselves, reducing travel while increasing capacity. Some customers report this capability could allow them to take on up to five times more projects with the same team and timeline. This shift fundamentally changes how teams operate at scale.

"Invite to Capture has made it possible for our remote team to work nationwide while maintaining the same level of accuracy and quality we expect on local projects," says Nina Silver, lead drafter and owner of Drafted by Design, a drafting and rendering solutions company. "By streamlining the path from field measure to CAD and 3D rendering, we reduce travel, speed up production, and take on more projects without compromising outcomes."

Single source of ground truth

Twindo also expands project documentation to include photos, field notes, PDFs, and files, so all space-related assets live in one place. By centralizing spatial data, the platform replaces fragmented workflows with a single, streamlined system teams can rely on throughout the lifecycle of a project.

Together, these capabilities bring more people, more use cases, and more value into one place, moving Twindo from an iOS app into a true spatial intelligence platform.

"Twindo is about clarity: not just better data, but better decisions," said Bird. "It's a window into any space, from anywhere. Our customers are under constant pressure to move faster with fewer surprises. This new chapter reflects how we help teams see spaces clearly, reduce friction, and focus on the work that truly moves projects forward."

A New Standard for Spatial Intelligence

Spatial intelligence platforms combine accurate capture, intelligent modeling, and shared access to give teams a reliable, up-to-date understanding of physical spaces. But because maintaining that view has traditionally required specialized teams, tools, and significant effort, many organizations avoid updating it as often as they need to. Twindo is designed to change that, making it easier to keep spatial data accurate, current, and usable as spaces evolve.

Twindo's technology is backed by more than 20 patents and a proprietary capture and reconstruction pipeline that blends AI-driven efficiency with human-in-the-loop expertise. This combination ensures accuracy, reliability, and design-ready outputs in industry-native formats such as Revit, Chief Architect, AutoCAD, and SketchUp.

"Our approach balances advanced technology with human judgment," Bird added. "AI helps us move quickly, while expert review ensures the level of precision professionals depend on. That mix is what makes Twindo different."

Built for Today's Distributed, Fast-Moving Teams

As teams become more distributed and timelines tighter, Twindo helps organizations reduce travel, eliminate rework, and maintain consistent documentation across projects and locations. A simple scan can replace multiple site visits, giving teams a unified view of spaces they can revisit, verify, and build from over time.

Twindo serves designers, architects, and design-build firms today, with growing adoption among multi-site operators in retail, hospitality, and food service, as well as property and facilities teams seeking reliable, defensible space documentation.

From Canvas to Twindo

The transition from Canvas to Twindo comes with a fresh new look and feel that more clearly reflects the platform's expanded offerings, while retaining the same functionality and access for existing customers. "Our product has evolved significantly," Bird said. "Twindo better represents who we are today and where we're headed: helping teams work with clarity, confidence, and a little more breathing room in their day."

About Twindo

Twindo gives professionals a fast, accurate way to understand the spaces they design, build, and manage. With a simple mobile scan or plan upload, any space becomes actionable data: from measurements and floor plans to fully intelligent, design-ready models. Powered by proprietary technology, more than 20 patents, and a blend of AI and human expertise, Twindo delivers the spatial clarity teams need to work faster, avoid mistakes, and make confident decisions from anywhere. Learn more at www.twindo.com.

