Canvas Medical Announces General Availability of Canvas SDK: Unprecedented Controls for Safe AI Adoption, Custom Automations, and Deep Integrations

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canvas Medical , the EMR company accelerating everyday medicine, today announced the general availability of its Canvas SDK . The progression of the Canvas SDK from closed beta into general availability represents a major expansion in capabilities for workflow automation, ecosystem integration, and the safe adoption of novel AI copilots and agents.

Leading organizations like Duo Health, an early beta participant, have already experienced the transformative power of the Canvas SDK. Bryan Adams, CTO at Duo Health, remarked, "Extensions allow our EMR to serve our workflow, rather than building our workflow around the constraints of an inflexible, incumbent EMR. We're using Extensions to drive impact, for example, to help our providers accurately assess our patients, allow our care managers to identify and follow up with patient-specific goals, and help our administrative staff quickly figure out who needs a phone call. Canvas is leveling up our whole team and increasing our provider satisfaction."

The Canvas SDK provides a robust development framework for healthcare organizations to create Extensions — Python packages with custom logic tailored to their operational, financial, and clinical needs. By streamlining customization and enabling rapid iteration, the SDK positions care delivery organizations to lead their category with flexibility and precision.

With the Canvas SDK, customers and partners are building Extensions that:

Identify care gaps based on Hierarchical Condition Category (HCC) coding and automatically trigger clinical workflow to drive intervention

Automatically convert AI scribe output into command-based clinical notes and structured data within Canvas Medical's platform

Sort and annotate medication search results to highlight preferred or recommended medications based on the clinical practice's guidelines

Optimize ICD-10 diagnosis code selections based on clinical practice guidelines or patient attributes

These are just a few examples of how customers and partners are using the Canvas SDK to accelerate all kinds of workflows for their end users with a few lines of code and on-demand deployment with zero downtime.

"Software should accelerate care delivery organizations, not slow them down," said Andrew Hines, Founder and CTO of Canvas Medical. "The Canvas SDK enables our customers and partners to extend Canvas with an unprecedented level of control, making easy things simple and even the most ambitious AI projects possible, safely."

The Canvas SDK is now available for organizations ready to shape the future of care delivery. Discover how it can help you unlock new efficiencies and better outcomes at CanvasMedical.com .

About Canvas Medical

Canvas Medical provides a cloud-based electronic medical records platform purpose-built to empower modern care delivery organizations. By enabling rapid customization, continuous workflow optimization, and integration of the latest technologies, Canvas Medical helps healthcare teams deliver more effective, accessible, and personalized care.

