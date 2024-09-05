Canvas Medical Appoints Adam Farren as CEO and Accelerates AI Capabilities

Company also announces launch of Backplane, its AI product to accelerate implementation of protocols, care pathways and agents

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canvas Medical , the EMR company accelerating everyday medicine, today announced the appointment of Adam Farren as Chief Executive Officer. Farren has served the company since April 2023 as President and Chief Operating Officer. Andrew Hines, the visionary data scientist who founded Canvas in 2015, will transition to the role of Chief Technology Officer. Hines will spearhead applications of artificial intelligence (AI) across Canvas, starting with BackplaneTM that will accelerate implementation of protocols, pathways, and agents. Backplane is available now for beta testing.

"Over the last year and a half, Adam has transformed the company's growth trajectory and operating efficiency," said Hines. "We are deeply aligned on mission and strategy, and there is no one I trust more to scale our impact on ambulatory care in America."

Farren has nearly two decades of experience building and leading venture-scale companies in financial services, media, education, and healthcare. Prior to joining Canvas, Farren spent a combined eight years as Chief Growth Officer at specialty-focused EMR companies Elation Health and Osmind, where he delivered highly efficient go-to-market success and oversaw rapid customer growth. In both companies, he led the company's expansion into national markets of physician-owned clinics and introduced new revenue lines alongside the EMR to accelerate sales success and revenue growth.

"Our team has made relentless progress solving fundamental problems in EMR usability, safety, and automation," Farren said. "The Canvas EMR platform and developer tools now represent the leading solution for innovative care delivery, trusted by thousands of users across all ambulatory specialties and payment models." In light of rapid advancements in large language model (LLM) technology, Farren added, "More than 75% of our customers, prospects, and partners have prioritized AI agents to improve care team experience and effectiveness. Canvas is far and away the best platform to implement agents with the context and supervision they need to function safely."

Latif Peracha, General Partner at M13 and an early investor in Canvas Medical, agreed with the new possibilities unlocked with the company's progress in AI. "When I first invested in Canvas, I believed the company could redefine what's possible in healthcare software. That belief has only strengthened over time, and with the rise of LLMs, Canvas has a massive tailwind at its back. No other platform has the foundational capabilities to safely and effectively integrate AI the way Canvas can — allowing for specialized EMRs that truly improve clinical care across the US. Adam and Andrew and the entire Canvas team have the combination of audacious vision and ruthless attention to detail that you need to win at scale and build a generational company in healthcare."

