Canvas Medical Launches Studio to Enable Clinicians and Operators to Customize and Extend EMR Workflows in Canvas

New agentic coding tools launched today at Canvas BUILD Summit enable healthcare teams to build custom workflows using natural language

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canvas Medical, the EMR company accelerating everyday medicine, today announced the launch of Canvas Studio, a no code interface powered by Claude Code and the Canvas software developer kit (SDK). Studio lets clinicians and staff build custom electronic medical record (EMR) workflows that act as plugins within the Canvas-certified (CEHRT) platform, enabling safe and effective automation across clinical, operational and financial tasks. Users can design, deploy and iterate using natural language, with no command-line tools or developer expertise required.

Building custom EMR workflows is notoriously labor-intensive, given the rigidity of existing systems and the complexity of healthcare data architecture and integration frameworks. Canvas solves this with its SDK and Deep Unified Data Architecture, dramatically lowering the cost for healthcare organizations to build their own custom EMR on the Canvas platform. With Studio, the final barrier is removed: any end user can extend and customize the EMR without software engineering skills. What once required a multi-year project involving engineers, product managers and designers can now be completed by clinicians and staff in a few hours.

A primary care practice, for example, can use Studio to align the requirements of value-based care programs they participate in with coding automation in their visit notes. A psychiatry practice could build custom visualizations of PHQ-9 or GAD-7 survey results, and automate tasks for patient follow-up based on specified quantitative thresholds of results. A weight-loss practice could create context-aware automation of GLP-1 treatment plans, enabling standing orders for common treatment programs. These reduce costly back and forth within the practice and reduce cognitive burden on clinicians, allowing the care team to operate at the top of their license while removing administrative costs.

"Unlocking the benefits of healthcare AI in traditional medical groups and specialty practices requires the right tools and context to be available to agents," said Adam Farren, CEO of Canvas Medical. "We've built the Canvas SDK to provide that, and Studio unlocks this value for end users. Clinicians and staff can apply their domain expertise to create more personalized and adaptable EMR workflows. In the immediate term, we expect a lot more EMR customization to happen a lot faster, and beyond that, we expect our customers to begin using their specific clinical and operational knowledge to start building their own custom agents."

Key capabilities of Studio include:

Deep access to context: Built on the Canvas platform, Studio gives access to the structured patient data, clinical workflows and controls that make up a patient's medical record.

Built on the Canvas platform, Studio gives access to the structured patient data, clinical workflows and controls that make up a patient's medical record. Best-in-class AI-assisted coding tools: Studio is built with Anthropic's tools and models, and will continue to improve as the quality and efficiency of models for AI-assisted coding get better.

Studio is built with Anthropic's tools and models, and will continue to improve as the quality and efficiency of models for AI-assisted coding get better. Natural language interface: Users describe what they want to build in words, and Studio generates code, deploys to a sandbox instance and enables rapid iteration without command-line tools or developer environment setup.

Users describe what they want to build in words, and Studio generates code, deploys to a sandbox instance and enables rapid iteration without command-line tools or developer environment setup. Agentic workflow automation: Plugins built in Studio can integrate directly with large language models and third-party AI services to automate clinical, operational and financial workflows.

Plugins built in Studio can integrate directly with large language models and third-party AI services to automate clinical, operational and financial workflows. Open source reference plugins: Canvas has published a library of prebuilt, open source reference plugins that serve as a jumping-off point for users of Studio to build their own tailored versions, quickly and effectively.

Studio is available in beta beginning today at the Canvas BUILD Summit in San Francisco. To learn more, visit canvasmedical.com/studio.

About Canvas Medical

Canvas Medical, established in 2015, is the EMR company accelerating everyday medicine. Healthcare organizations use its customizable workflows, developer tools and open data architecture to extend and optimize the clinician experience. These capabilities provide tools and context for safe healthcare automation, removing administrative burden and driving better outcomes. Canvas Medical works with customers operating multi-clinician businesses in all major outpatient specialties. For more information about Canvas Medical, visit canvasmedical.com.

Media Contact for Canvas Medical

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SOURCE Canvas Medical