Canvas Medical partners with Health Gorilla to power lab ordering for primary care providers

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Gorilla, a leader in clinical data APIs, and Canvas Medical, the health IT partner that champions independent primary care practices, announced today a collaboration to enable data exchange capabilities within the Canvas health technology platform. Canvas is now leveraging Health Gorilla's FHIR-based APIs to exchange information electronically with a vast network of diagnostic vendors.

Since launching in 2015, Canvas has scaled its health IT platform across primary care practices to ease the burden of medical charting and administrative tasks on clinicians. Canvas will license Health Gorilla's APIs to streamline lab ordering for its network of clinicians. Health Gorilla has built interfaces with over 100 diagnostic vendors, including national labs, specialty labs, and in-house reference labs, allowing developers to embed this connectivity within their products. This connectivity enables providers to place electronic orders and receive test results in a structured format, supporting patient care and powering population health insights.

"Our FHIR APIs have become a fundamental part of the product development toolkit for health technology organizations," said Steve Yaskin, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Health Gorilla. "We're really excited about our collaboration with Canvas to streamline data exchange for primary care providers across the country."

"Our goal at Canvas is to deliver a modern technology platform that empowers physicians to provide the best care for their patients and find joy in their work," said Andrew Hines, Chief Executive Officer at Canvas Medical. "Health Gorilla's APIs give us the flexibility to own the provider experience, while connecting to their vast consortium of diagnostic vendors on the back-end."

Progress with data interoperability has made it easier for digital health developers and providers to access clinical data from third parties. FHIR APIs enable developers to connect their products to Health Gorilla's secure data network without having to build interfaces and complex integrations with other systems. Canvas will leverage this collaboration to further reduce the burden on primary care physicians while automating manual clinical processes.

About Health Gorilla

Founded in 2014, Health Gorilla is a secure interoperability solution that enables the entire health care ecosystem – patients, payers, providers, digital health solutions, and labs – to seamlessly share health data and aggregate each patient's entire clinical history in one place. With enterprise-grade clinical data APIs, HIPAA-compliant user authentication, and an unparalleled master patient index, the Health Gorilla network makes it easy for providers to pull their patient's information from any clinical records system. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Health Gorilla works with health care organizations around the world, helping them gather the clinical data they need to deliver the best and most appropriate care for their patients. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on Twitter @HealthGorilla .

About Canvas Medical

Canvas is the trusted technology partner for independent primary care practices, enabling physician-owners to improve care while thriving in the rapidly changing healthcare payment environment. Canvas Medical was founded in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, CA.

