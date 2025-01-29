Canvas raises $10M to make architectural-grade 3D CAD & BIM models easy for construction and design professionals

Series A funding round led by Trilogy Equity Partners & Foundry Group to accelerate AI-driven conversion of mobile LiDAR scans into design-ready, detailed 3D models.

DENVER, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Canvas , the leader in 3D measurement and modeling solutions for residential and light commercial spaces, today announced a $10M Series A funding round led by Trilogy Equity Partners & Foundry Group, with participation from Acquired Wisdom Fund, GC&H Investments, and Frontier VC. The funding will accelerate Canvas's efforts to solve the complex challenge of turning mobile 3D scans into precise, design-ready models tailored for construction and remodeling workflows.

With over 15 years of experience and 20+ patents in 3D sensing and computer vision, Canvas's AI-powered solutions help over 12,000 design and construction professionals save countless hours by eliminating manual measuring and as-built modeling. Instead, customers use an iPhone or iPad to scan interior spaces in minutes , receive an instant 3D digital twin, and Canvas converts the scan into the CAD/BIM format of their choice. This dramatically reduces errors, and the need for labor-intensive modeling – allowing professionals to focus on their craft.

Canvas solves a critical challenge: turning raw 3D scans into reliable, construction-grade models quickly and affordably. Post this

"Canvas is solving a critical challenge in the design and construction industry: turning raw 3D scans into reliable, construction-grade models quickly and affordably," said Canvas CEO Sarah Bird. "Our technology makes this process simple and accessible, enabling professionals to focus on what they do best. This investment is a powerful endorsement of our ambitious mission to create a digital twin of every interior, transform it into structured data and power the full lifecycle of each property."

"We're at a pivotal moment in 3D modeling, driven by AI and the growing accessibility of LiDAR in mobile devices. Canvas is uniquely positioned to deliver an end-to-end solution that turns the real world into structured data for digital workflows," said Yuval Neeman of Trilogy Equity Partners. "Canvas is starting with the massive residential and light commercial markets, providing affordable solutions for professionals at all levels. The potential for future applications is enormous."

With this investment, Canvas will recruit the world's best researchers and engineers to push the boundaries of our proprietary AI-driven spatial data processing technology and reality capture. The company is also scaling its go-to-market team to bring Canvas's groundbreaking solutions to design and construction professionals around the globe – unlocking new possibilities and transforming the way the industry works. Learn more at canvas.io or by following Canvas on Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn : @ScannedWithCanvas.

About Canvas

Canvas is the leading 3D measurement and modeling technology solution for architecture, interior design and construction professionals. With 110+ million square feet modeled, Canvas uses the latest advancements in AI and mobile-device LiDAR technology to make property reality capture and analysis accessible for all – saving customers from hours of field measuring and as-built modeling. Learn more at canvas.io .

About Trilogy Equity Partners

Formed in 2006, Trilogy Equity Partners (https://trilogyequity.com/) is an early-stage venture capital firm based in Bellevue, Washington. Trilogy is your hardest working partner, backing ambitious founders from Seed to Scale. Trilogy leads early-stage rounds for enterprise and consumer software startups that are building in the areas of SaaS and applications as well as cloud native infrastructures and tooling for data and AI products, and takes a hands-on approach to helping entrepreneurs build extraordinary businesses over time. The firm's roots include entrepreneurs and leaders of multinational, category-defining technology businesses.

