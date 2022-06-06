CANVAS UNITED AND POLITICAL IQ TEAM UP TO CREATE ONE-OF-A-KIND POLITICAL GAMING PLATFORM

Political IQ Selects the Digital Agency as a Strategic Partner for Their Innovation and Experience in the Brand and Gaming Space.

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CANVAS United announced today their partnership in an innovative project for Political IQ, Inc., the nonpartisan news aggregator, publisher and now, a gaming platform that is disrupting the way Americans consume political news and events. The award-winning, full-service digital agency is developing a unique and engaging approach to educating people on politics in the United States.

CANVAS United, which developed the digital and brand strategy alongside Political IQ, is building a scalable platform that can be white labeled as a customizable B2B platform that drives B2C traffic, engagement and loyalty for news publishers, special interest groups and non-profit organizations.

"We are excited to develop a one-of-a-kind content and gaming experience that engages people in nonpartisan politics, especially at a time when the U.S. feels more polarized than ever," said Mark Lainas, President of CANVAS United. "We are working closely with the skilled team at Political IQ to create a fun and practical platform to empower users to look at politics on a more macro level, expanding their knowledge beyond their personal worldviews."

"We are collaborating with CANVAS United to create a nonpartisan mobile-first destination on http://www.politicaliq.com and our partners' digital properties that challenge Americans to put their Political IQ to the test while increasing their awareness of political news and events," said Beth Chunn, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Political IQ. "The digital agency has an impressive background building complex online games and is the right team to bring our vision to life."

The platform is expected to launch in the fall of 2022 to coincide with the midterm elections.

About CANVAS United

As a team of innovative digital craftspeople, CANVAS United thinks beyond technology to celebrate and create meaningful experiences that awaken a sense of awe and discovery in people. It requires having unique cultural sensibilities and unparalleled digital creative and technical skill to be able to successfully connect brands to the modern consumer. The agency believes that when you create user experiences in service to people, you're not chasing the cultural landscape, you're shaping it. Improving upon it and delighting people—one digital experience at a time. The award-winning, full-service digital agency has offices in New York City and Huntington Beach, California. For more information, visit canvasunited.com .

About Political IQ

Originally launched more than 12 years ago, PoliticalIQ.com drew more than 2 million simultaneous visitors during the 2008 Democratic Convention, prompting the launch of NDN as a video platform that that delivered video news to more than 14 thousand websites. In 2021, Political IQ was reimagined with the goal of creating a platform that offered nonpartisan education through gamification. The Political IQ team has across-the-aisle experience in politics, public opinion research and digital media. For more information, visit www.politicaliq.com.

